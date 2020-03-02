By MOSES OJUANG'

At the launch of “Torch of possibilities” at a Nairobi hotel some days ago, we had the opportunity to listen to the Sports CS Amina Mohammed. She said a lot as we expected and we hope she will follow her talk with actions commensurate.

We have had a lot of talk in this country about sports and everything else. Talk of course is cheap unless you are talking to a lawyer! The CS said and we quote: “The government will build 19 sports academies to boost talents”.

Now, that is something we are so used to. Anytime you talk to a seasoned football lover in Kenya we will mention that everlasting German Bernhard Zgoll, who started youth centres and pulled up a lot of talent we never even knew existed in this country.

That idea has always been there and the government sends its emissary to speak about it then go home eat to his or her fill and sleep like a baby.

It is a statement that is calculated to make the audience clap and then the whole thing is forgotten as soon as the last clap sound echoes on the halls of the venue.

We were too shy to clap for the cabinet secretary. Those that clapped did so perhaps in ignorance.

There were many other promises of new stadiums in each county in this sad republic. That turned out to be elusive and just a campaign joke that the higher ups must be slapping their thighs and laughing at us in private.

Those 19 sports academies are a welcome move but we know it will never come to pass. Whomsoever hath faith should bet with me on it.

Our playing grounds in this country are rotting in the most horrible manner. It is even a miracle that there is sports in this country even though it is on its knees. The next thing the CS promised was that the sports federations will have funds availed to them.

She said: “Various sports organisations submitted their requests for financial support and calendar of forthcoming events by December 31, 2019. The ministry is reviewing and verifying the requests. The ministry will be engaging the applicants to discuss the requests in due course.”

Now, that was music to our ears. We only note that this ministry can take four months just to “review and verify the requests’. There are chameleons and sloths working there and they take all the time in the world to “review and verify’’

We have no alternative but to wait till they accomplish their slow task.

We do hope that the government funding for the federation will reach the concerned sports and sportspeople in general. If it ends in stomachs as it usually does, then we are still stuck in the same smelly rut.