By BARNABAS KORIR

It is that time of the year that we, as Athletics Kenya (AK) sit back and reflect on the gains and losses made during the year.

This has been executed in different ways over the years depending on the harvest and loses.

There are years we have celebrated with a gala night and there are those years we have had to sit in a forum and seriously scratch our heads on the way forward.

This year is one of those when we have to sit in a forum as athletics stakeholders to not only review the year’s happenings but to also debate on the way forward.

It’s not a secret that the doping menace keeps on rearing its ugly head in our affairs and its time we sat down with our athletes and talked to each other.

This is why over 300 athletes will converge on Eldoret for the second edition of Athletics Kenya (AK) Conference from December 3-7 at Sirikwa Hotel.

The four-day invite-only conference, whose theme is ‘I choose Integrity’ will be graced by IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), who will specifically deal with doping matters.

Marathon and road runners will have a one-day session on doping on the opening day (December 4) while track and field stars will go through various topics for three days.

The event is mandatory for the invited athletes, failure to which there will be consequences. Apart from marathoners and road racers, the conference will especially feature youths, juniors and 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games probables.

While doping will be the main topic, ethics, investment, taxation and athlete-media relations will be the other areas of interest.

Crucial event

This event is very important for every invited athlete and skipping it is not an option. AK will use this seminar as a first step towards 2020 Olympics Games preparations as required by World Athletics, previously known as the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

Remember, we want to groom athletes who are complete in real life. Running is one thing and maintaining your brand is another. Besides, we would love to see runners managing their resources in a professional manner and not ending up as paupers after making millions around the globe.

This is why we have to take this session seriously by not only attending but returning home a well-informed person.

Selected coaches will also be in attendance and I would like them to take advantage of the seminar and pass the message to the other athletes who will not participate in the conference.

We would have loved to have all the athletes here but looking at the logistics, It is not practically possible. As a nation, let us take this matter seriously and slay the dragon once and for all.

