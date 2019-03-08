By MARCO SILVA

More by this Author

Goodison Park is a really special place and the feelings we have as a team from last weekend’s Merseyside derby, one of the most traditional and historic fixtures in world football, remain incredibly strong almost one week later.

But the nature of football, particularly Premier League football, means that the focus forever shifts to the next game and so it is that the minds of our players and staff have been on Newcastle since we returned to USM Finch Farm on Tuesday. Preparation is immediate.

Our approach for this game, as it will be for every one of our remaining nine games, is like we are playing a final.

Each game, each moment, we must do our maximum to achieve three points and do everything we possibly can to finish the season in a good way. This is our goal.

Of course, we know that Newcastle are a solid team, having won their last four Premier League matches at St James’ Park.

Included in this run was a victory over the champions, Manchester City. Defensively, they are very well-organised and strong on the counter-attack, but we travel to the North East of England believing we can produce another good performance.

Naturally, our belief and confidence have been boosted by the way in which we performed and the results we have secured since we had a 17-day break from games during February.

This break was of benefit to the players, I believe.

We had played three games in eight days and five in 15, a really busy period and it is not always easy to work on all the details when the time between games is so condensed.

So the opportunity for players to recover and, collectively, for us to analyse and for my coaching staff and me to provide the right feedback to our squad so we are ready to fight for what we want to achieve over the rest of the season was important.

If you have time to work on the details, sometimes it is very different on the pitch.

We knew how strong Cardiff City would be, with direct balls and good set pieces, but we prepared for this and we were in command for the whole of that game.

We maintained a good attitude and the result was determined by clear focus, good goals and clinical finishing.

The atmosphere surrounding the Merseyside derby was incredible. We knew it would be a tremendously tough match, but the noise that our fans generated was like playing with 12 men.

That was the strength of our support. We played well as a team and in the second half we had our moments to win the game.

Our courage and firm resolve meant we deserved nothing less than a draw for all of our effort and it is this same sense of purpose that we will take into our game at Newcastle.

Off the pitch, the work that we do in our community is really important and on Tuesday evening we will join our fans at Everton in the Community’s annual Gala Dinner, a celebration of the enormous contribution the charity makes in the lives of people across Merseyside.

Everton in the Community not only changes lives, it saves lives, addressing social needs ranging from education, youth engagement and disability to mental health and even tackling knife crime.

I had the honour recently of being asked to officially open The Blue Base, which is located in the shadows of Goodison Park and has become home to the charity’s programmes for elderly participants who are living with dementia.

The values of our Club are strong and deep-rooted and this is why we say that Everton is family and we are very proud to be part of this.