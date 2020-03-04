By CHARLES NYENDE

Is it German philosopher Georg Hegel who is attributed to this quote: “Man learns from history that man does not learn from history”? How apt it captures our country’s football.

On March 25, 2000, Maina Kariuki, then a corporate honcho, swept into the Kenya Football Federation office as chairman with a new team promising Kenyans a “new beginning” for football in this country.

Two years later that football was in shambles. All the three local teams Mathare United, Oserian Fastac and AFC Leopards had been bundled out of the CAF Cup, Champions League and the African Cup Winners Cup respectively, at the first round stage.

Locally, a group of 11 clubs including Tusker, Mathare, Chemelil, Mumias, Shabana, KCB, Utalii, Nzoia and Oserian Fastac had formed a body called Inter-Club Consultative Group (ICCG) to pressure the federation to open its books and governance structure.

The Maina-led KFF dismissively labelled these clubs as “an amorphous group who are not our affiliate”.

Well, that group, tired of the federation’s perpetual mismanagement of the game, went on to break away and form a parallel national league, eventually creating the Kenyan Premier League that we know of today.

It took the intervention of Fifa to broker a truce. In the end, the clubs were allowed to manage the country’s top league on behalf of the federation. In fact, and this is important, in the history of Fifa, that was the first time that the world football governing body had not sided with its national affiliate in a local football dispute.

Fast forward to February 2016, Nick Mwendwa rode to the helm of Football Kenya Federation, formerly KFF, under the banner of “Team Change”.

One of his promises in the campaign was to work closely with KPL only to do the opposite. He toiled with gusto, relentlessly weakening the league, from insisting on first having the KPL competition expanded from a 16 to 18-team affair, when perhaps the more rational action would have been to reduce the numbers, to openly disparaging the league’s multi-million dollars sponsors.

It was perhaps this enforced expansion that hastened the exit of KPL’s long-term title sponsor, pay TV station, SuperSport, who were not for the increase, that has left the once vibrant local competition decidedly worse for wear.

And the FKF management is destined to have its way when the agreement between the federation and KPL on the league body running the elite competition expires in September.

But that will only signal the end of regulation time in this unnecessarily match. The agreement’s expiration does not mean that FKF will automatically take over KPL.

Remember the KPL is a private limited company, wholly owned by the clubs competing in the Kenyan Premier League. It will be up to these clubs to decide whether to give ownership of the company to the federation or continue with their competition.

We could yet again end up with two parallel leagues or another battle front pitting the clubs — major stakeholders in the game by any measure, against the federation that practically contributes nothing to the well-being and viability of these teams.

Which begs the question: why have successive federation regimes been hell-bent on wanting to run the country’s top league, while the sensible thing would be to let the clubs professionally manage the competition on their behalf’? FKF should even let National Super League clubs manage their competition.