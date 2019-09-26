The malice by international media agencies every time we are approaching a major championship needs to stop, once and for all.

The same doping malice has been perpetuated in previous events, right from Rio 2016 Olympics, and the authors continue to persist.

Yes, we have had a share of our problems with doping, but this doesn’t warrant this kind of malice. We are sure the authors of such articles have an agenda to dent Kenya’s morale at the World Championships, but we have since studied the trends and we will not be cowed.

Only a fool will believe such allegations like two top athletes in the Kenyan team to Doha being treated with the drug EPO.

Surely, in this age and era, most athletes understand the repercussions of such moves and cannot take that route.

We in athletics have been at the forefront in ensuring that our athletes run clean and we are working closely with the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) to ensure cheats receive a severe punishment. The rules are clear, and if German channel ZDF’s Sportreportage show has the evidence they purport to have, and if they really care about the sport, why not report to AIU?

Related Stories IAAF confirms knowledge of German media's Kenya doping claims

Advertisement

SOCIAL MEDIA HITS

Gimmicks to spoil the country’s name in a bid to gain social media hits will not help anyone.

We have had to bite the bullet and field fewer numbers in some events just because they didn’t comply with the AIU regulations of honouring three out of competition rest and one in competition.

So what will make such media outlets think that we can collude with Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya to cover some athletes?

Please give us a break!

We are in charge of athletics here and we don’t need foreigners to lecture us on what is good for our athletes. We are at the forefront in the fight against doping and we will continue to work with AIU to ensure we are doping-free.

We have the responsibility to ensure our national team follows the rules and we have held talks with our athletes through seminars to ensure they are up to date with the latest international regulations. The latest rule in Kenya is that anyone involved in doping will never wear the national team colours again.