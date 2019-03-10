By STEVE OMONDI

More by this Author

Even before the dust settles on his summary dismissal as the Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa has managed an impressive feat only reserved for linguistics scholars, his rumoured dubious academic credentials notwithstanding.

Perhaps as a lasting legacy to an otherwise dour stint at the Sports Ministry, good old Echesa has just bequeathed us with a new English phrase.

It’s called ‘thump chesting’. Wikipedia, our much-loved online encyclopaedia, is yet to append a meaning to this new entry into the English vocabulary.

However, the online version of the Cambridge English Dictionary defines ‘chest thumping’ – which I presume is closely related to Echesa’s ‘invention ’ – as a behaviour, especially by a man, that is intended to show how powerful and strong someone is.

How wonderful it is that this new phrase has actually been coined by a man whose personality is synonymous with the very act of ‘thump chesting’.

Indeed, when news of Echesa’s sacking broke, his unceremonious expulsion from the Cabinet was partially blamed on his persistent ‘thump chesting’ on the public platform.

Political pundits have on record that Echesa was ultimately done in by his ill-advised move to engage Raila Odinga in a pissing contest.

But give it to him, this new phrase, ‘thump chesting’ is so ingenious, a masterstroke - a pure gem which none of us saw coming from a man who has eternally been taunted and vilified in the public court of academic opinion.

On Twitter, where he unwittingly published his innovation, the new phrase became an instant hit.

Not since Wavinya Ndeti’s ‘Yaliyo Ndwele Sipite’ has any Kenyan in public service made such an unintelligible remark.

But on a more serious note, and away from his ‘thump chesting’ antics, Waziri Echesa has earned himself the dubious distinction of being the most incompetent and clueless Sports Minister we’ve ever had.

That is quite a feat, considering how rundown the ministry has been in the past.

This is why Echesa’s long overdue sacking has to be the best news Kenyan sports lovers have heard in a very long time.

I hold no brief for anyone on this matter, but clearly Echesa wasn’t the right choice for this very important, yet perpetually neglected ministry. He was a disaster waiting to happen.

From his perpetually grumpy mien, his ragtag confrontation with perceived political detractors and his proclivity to overly juvenile and inane politicking, this guy was only destined to be a big embarrassment to the government.

One such underhand political dealing which was laughable for its downright daftness was the small tiff Echesa had with a sitting senator from the western region which ensnared three thoughtless and obviously ‘hungry’ sports journalists.

In what could easily have been a script from a tragicomedy, my unprofessional colleagues were eventually flashed out from their bedrooms in the middle of the night and made to confess before TV cameras how they had been lured with a pittance into doing the dirty work in Waziri’s political dogfight with the senator.

It was such a shameful story.

Mercifully, the ‘appointing authority’, who Echesa must have been alluding to in his emotionally-laden tirade directed at ‘Baba’, stepped in to perform a political euthanasia, sparing the deposed Waziri further ignominy.