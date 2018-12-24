By TOM OSANJO

One of the most unique African cultural traditions found almost everywhere across the continent revolves around drinking etiquette.

In a peculiar phenomenon perhaps best explained by doyens of African philosophy like the late Prof Odera Oruka and JS Mbiti, there was an agreement that when elders met for a communal drink, the sitting arrangement was that those men with one wife would sit closest to the door. Those with more than one wife would sit deep inside the drinking hut.

The idea behind this was simple. If news came in that his wife had died, the man with one wife would leave in a hurry and confused, breaking the drinking pot in the process. On the other hand if news came to the man with more than one wife that one of the spouses had passed on, he would casually ask, which one? Then get back to the more serious business of quaffing hooch.

I was reminded of this story following Gor Mahia’s painful crashing out of the Caf Champions League on Saturday after going down 2-0 away against Nigeria's Lobi Stars in Nigeria to lose 3-3 on aggregate.

You see good people, unlike majority of Kenyans who swear undying love to some teams in the far away English Premier League, yours truly does not have that luxury.

Unlike those people, I do not care for Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and the rest. In fact I have never purposed to watch any of those matches but if I find myself in a place where people are watching such a game, I usually watch with the nonchalance that a well fed lioness gives a passing gazelle.

This is why K’Ogalo crashing out when we were on the cusp of getting into the prestigious and financially lucrative group stage was a double blow.

As usual at Gor Mahia, I know the blame game will soon start. Without the gift of prophecy, I can easily predict that the whole matter will swirl around the leadership of chairman Ambrose Rachier.

Now I can never purport to hold brief for Rachier. After all, the man has been in football much longer than I have and two he is a hard-nosed lawyer who has stood his ground against countless magistrates and judges. As the parents of the blind man Jesus healed answered the angry Jews, “he is of age ask him”.

My view is that instead of bickering, we should instead interrogate what went wrong and how this can be rectified. Personally, I believe the chaotic travel arrangement that saw the boys spend some time in Accra, Ghana was the main factor for the poor performance.

If we had good systems in place that would ensure good travel and accommodation procedures we can eliminate some of these pestilences.