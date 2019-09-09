By TOM OSANJO

Last week, this column went heavy on the need for the club’s management to pull up its socks especially against the milieu of losing shirt sponsors.

This was my argument: This season calls for more commitment from the club management and the fans especially with the exit of SportPesa as shirt sponsors.

Already, the club has introduced the online ticketing system which was used during our last two matches with some level of success.

There are still some hiccups on this but it will save the club from loss of revenue through pilferage of gate collections. I urge fans to embrace this online ticketing venture the club has introduced.

Further, we now need to focus on membership recruitment and build a fan base in the model of Spanish giants Barcelona.

With a solid membership base, the club will be able to fund raise.

From the feedback and looking at online arguments, it seems this is the opinion of all the stakeholders and my challenge to my friend, chairman Ambrose Rachier is to hear the fans’ recommendations and implement them.

This is what fan James Odhoji wrote: “I am a fan of the above team and also a reader of your Monday article on the club. Today you mentioned two things: members registration and own stadium this season.

This is a noble idea. Now that you have mentioned it, I know you have the passion. I remember some years back the late senator Ben O. Oluoch appealed to Gor Mahia fans to attend the club matches and actually the empty stadiums began to get filled and even fans started to contribute to players welfare in the stadium.

Fans followed the club whenever the matches were to be played. Players were paid their match allowances from fans. Now my appeal to you, Tom, is use your ability to advance the idea you have to be a reality the same way the late senator B.O. Oluoch did.

In fact, on the stadium we can start with a club house where members can contribute the same way fans were contributing towards the players’ welfare.

The club house we can start of Sh5 million, and this is achievable. Tom, use the media colleagues to promote the idea, form a social group to promote the idea and even the mobile providers can donate a platform for the same.”

Writing in the Facebook Page Gor Mahia, Kennedy Otieno says a paybill number where fans can contribute as little as Sh200 coupled with merchandise sales as well as ticketing would boost revenue.

He said the club during its home matches could give exclusive rights to a beverage and a restaurant to provide food and drinks and an agreed fee.

The clubs could also create more interactive content on social media pages plus YouTube to get clicks and viewership and earn millions in advertising, estimated at Sh5-Sh10m per year.”

On a different note, I must congratulate Engineer Michael Olunga for getting the Harambee Stars armband.

Although he plays in far away Japan, once a K’Ogalo always a K’Ogalo.