By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Despite the well-documented challenges at the den, the 2019/2020 Kenyan Premier League season is taking shape and our team appears to be improving after that unfortunate loss to Kakamega Homeboyz in the season opener.

The single-goal over the expensively assembled but clue-less Wazito didn't only shut up its noisy owner, but also gave some confidence to the boys.

That result should ideally kick-start a spell of positive results, as I continue appealing to the fans to come through this hour of need and support our beloved club.

I fully believe the positive feedback on the pitch will most likely come when the team plays in Kakamega and Mumias, and not Machakos. Here is why.

The attendance at Bukhungu and Mumias Complex is far better compared to Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Against Wazito, Bukhungu Stadium was 70-percent full. Fans came in and a majority of them cheered on the big cats despite Wazito being the “home” team.

Compare this to the yawning stadium in Machakos where the team literally plays behind closed doors. The same is applicable at the Mumias Sports Complex where thousands of the residents turned up yesterday to cheer the boys to victory.

On the pitch, it appears Ugandan keeper Benjamin Ochan, roped in from Kabwe Warriors to fill the void left by Rwandan Eric Ndayishimiye, will be a key player this season.

Other new stars players who have shown quick impact include young Clyde Senaji and Collins Shivachi, both from Tusker, and Robert Ayala Mudenyi, singed from Sony Sugar, as well as Soter Kayumba manning the central defence.

Shown their worth

The defence also looks OK after not conceding in the last three games against Sharks, Wazito and Chemelil. Congratulations to the new stars who have shown their worth whenever given a chance.

After stabilizing our defence the other departments have started showing some improvement going by yesterday’s 4-0 win over Chemelil Sugar in Mumias in our fourth round match of the Kenya Premier League fixture.

That is the only way that the club will continue winning back fans.

We lost 1-0 to Kakamega Homeboyz in the season opener, forced to a barren draw against Kariobangi Sharks, edged Wazito FC 1-0 before Sunday’s big win.

Having reinforced the attacking massively in the pre-season, Casa Mbungo has enough goal poachers at his disposal and Ingwe seems to be ready to challenge for top honours including the league title we last won in 1998 under Tanzanian coach Sunday Kayuni.

The situation is dire after sponsors SportPesa pulled out owing to their well-documented legal challenges, but the boys seems to be targeting the podium.

Just like our arch-rivals K’Ogalo who have partnered with Keroche Breweries for short term-survival, Ingwe is struggling to make ends meet, and several bills including player’s salaries have not been paid.