I would like to thank players who have remained loyal to AFC Leopards since the exit of SportPesa in August last year.

Despite the tough economic conditions, our players have continued to honour fixtures.

If they continue having the same attitude, we are going to be much better to challenge other top teams.

We lost midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro, Soter Kayumba, Ismail Diarra, Paul Were, Dennis Sikhayi and Wyvonne Isuza because of financial problems.

AFC players have not received their salaries for several months. The club continues relying on gate collections and contributions from our branches. I was moved by the huge crowd that turned up at Bukhungu Stadium on January 5 to watch Ingwe trounce Zoo Kericho 4-1.

I urge the fans to stick with the team. Match attendance by fans needs to be standard as was the case at Bukhungu. Leopards won that match comfortably, and I want to tell the fans who showed up a big thank you.

We have no resources, but our players will always fight for victory when they see a big turnout. I’m proud of our members who have been pooling resources for our great club to remain afloat.

The little they bring on board has always encouraged our players and the technical bench. The financial condition at the Den needs a quick remedy; the players require help to perform better.

To enable chairman Dan Shikanda and his team to restore our club’s dwindling fortunes and reclaim our lost glory, I call upon former officials, current office bearers, Ingwe legends, fans and members to join hands to revive our ailing club.

Shikanda’s office alone cannot end the crisis. As an effort of uniting club officials is underway, we’ve started checking if they are implementing the promises they made during the campaign period.

We know we have to keep pushing forward, remain focused and keep improving our standards. I once again plead with our members to rescue our club from the financial problems.

According to Shikanda, the club has a debt of Sh16 million, while the monthly expenditure stands at Sh4.2 million.

The contributions from members and supporters is not a permanent solution, but it helps a great deal.