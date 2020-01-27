By PHILIP ONYANGO

After weeks, maybe months, of turbulence, Bandari Football Club players had some moments of joy brought to them by none other than former Nigeria international Victor Ikpeba.

The many things that have transpired recently to our beloved dockers, ranging from alleged player indiscipline to poor results that culminated in the departure of coach Bernard Mwalala, have brought uncertainty and apprehension within the team.

This should now be water under the bridge after Ikpeba’s timely visit and pep talk gave the team renewed hope to step into future with confidence.

In short, I feel that Ikpeba was a Godsend and his visit to KPA Mbaraki Sports Club last Thursday was much welcome.

Ikpeba, born on June 12, 1973, is a former Nigerian footballer who played as a forward at club and international level.

Ikpeba played 31 international matches and scored seven goals for Nigeria.

He played at the Fifa World Cup in 1994 and 1998, and helped Nigeria win the 1994 African Nations Cup and the Olympic football gold medal in 1996.

This visit was a welcome relief that brought a whole new positive vibe in a somewhat dingy setting with the promise of helping find scouts for the immense talent at Bandari. A welcome move because this could go a long way in helping expose our bubbling talent.

His experience and exposure rubbed positively on the boys. The only sad thing is that he will not continue watching Bandari players play due to lack of a broadcast partner for our local league. Ikpeba bemoaned the fact that he is unable to view Kenyan football like before when we had SuperSport, which is a big shame for Kenya.

That the federation boss Nick Mwendwa and his office frustrated SuperSport until they pulled out of the local scene is a shame because our talent is slowly wasting away with fewer scouting eyes due to lack of television broadcast.

I, therefore, feel it is time to go back to the drawing board as a country and rethink our decisions.