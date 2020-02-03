By TOM OSANJO

A headline in this newspaper last week rhetorically posed: Who can stop Gor Mahia? My answer, no one.

At Gor Mahia, we are on a cruising mood and we have our mind set on one thing- demolish anything and anybody on our path. As a popular Dholuo saying goes, gari nyono gima oyudo e reru (A train tramples on anything it finds on the railway track.

When the late South African music icon Lucky Dube sang his iconic song Nobody can stop reggae, he might as well have had Gor Mahia in mind.

Our position as unchallenged champions was cemented on Wednesday at the Moi Stadium in Kisumu when captain Kenneth Muguna, living to his calling as the leader of the hunting pack, struck twice to slay the overrated Sofapaka 2-1.

Coach Steve Polack mirrored the gutsy feeling we fans have when he said after the Sofapaka drubbing: I’m happy with the way the boys played and utilised the chances.”

Just as it should be. My heartfelt congratulations to the playing unit and the technical bench led by coach Polack. We appreciate that the team is playing under a lot of strain largely due to our precarious financial position.

It is said that it is always darkest before dawn and being an incurable romantic, I believe that soon and very soon we will be getting a shirt sponsor and we will look back and thank the good Lord for his providence in our darkest hour.

If we had a team chaplain (talking of which Chairman Ambrose Rachier I have someone in mind who can do this job, a former striker of Harambee Starlets a qualified coach and a chaplain to boot) he or she might read us this piece of scripture: “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The Lord hath done great things for them.” (Psalm 126:1-2).

Now to more worrying issues. Coach Polack was recently quoted warning that he is the one in charge and that any player wanting to sign a contract with K’Ogalo must pass through him.

Seems some under-bred guttersnipes are hell bent on having their relatives and friends to don the hallowed green jersey while in actual fact they cannot even get a number in their village football clubs.

I am with the coach on this. I still remember when some Brazilian called Rodriguez somebody was hitched on Coach Zdravco Logarusic. The man who looked more like an out of work bouncer than a footballer was sold to us as a the panacea to our striking troubles. Logarusic dismissed him with the contempt he and his backers deserved.

I challenge Rachier to stand firm and tell these cartels that Gor Mahia is not their milk cow.