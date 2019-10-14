By PHILIP ONYANGO

Bring it on, that is the level of our confidence when Bandari were paired with Horoya in the recently announced draws of the playoffs stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

It was indeed a welcome relief for us because our opponents are from West Africa and not North Africans. At least, that saves us the trouble of travel logistics to North Africa, not to mention the machinations and underhand tactics that are usually employed by North African teams.

En route to Tunisia for our return leg match of the second round of the tournament, we had to go through Dubai where we had a 12 hour stoppage.

Luckily for us, unlike our broke local competitors, we booked the players in a five-star hotel inside the airport thus saving us the embarrassment of players having to sleep under chairs at the waiting lounge as was the case with some team whose name we have withheld for the sake of national unity.

With the Tunisian expedition still fresh on our minds, playing a West African side comes as a welcome relief.

For the sake of those who may not know, Horoya Athletic Club, also known as Horoya Conakry or H.A.C., is a Guinean football club based in Conakry.

Founded in 1975,the club plays in the Ligue 1 Pro, the top-tier in the Guinean football league system , a formidable opponent by all means that has consistently performed well in continental championships.

This will be our opponents in the final round of the Confederation Cup before the group stages.

Away rom the hustle and bustle of travel, Horoya will not be an easy opponent having missed going to the lucrative group stage of the CAF Champions League last year by whisker. They were knocked out in penalties by a formidable Algerian outfit, JS Kabylie.

Go for the kill

Having lost 2-0 in Algeria, Horoya won the return fixture 2-0 thus proceeding to penalties where they lost 5-3 and bid the tournament goodbye.

Having gone past a Tunisian Club US Ben Guardane, we are highly motivated for this fixture and cannot wait for October 27 when we are expected to play the first leg in Conakry.

We are just from Dar es salaam, Tanzania for a friendly match against Simba Sports Club who beat us by a solitary goal against the run of play as part of our preparation for the big day.