By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

It is refreshing to see a win at long last for the ever slick Bandari Football Club side with the resounding 4-1 victory over Wazito Football Club in the Kenyan Premier League. It is a clear indication that we are making baby steps back to where we belong.

I presume this has been necessitated by my earlier article on the need to keep the squad fresh and to a greater extent reduce on fatigue levels. Kudos to coach Bernard Mwalala for being a good listener and accepting positive criticism which will in the long run help in transforming Bandari into the team we want it to be.

For the first time in a long time, Bandari made several changes to the match day squad, six to be pricise, and this must have played a big part in the big win against Wazito, a worthy opponent.

Bandari’s Burundian goalkeeper Justin Ndukumana was between sticks, giving Michael Wamnyika much-needed rest while Brian Otieno, Nicholas Meja, and Siraj Mohammed were the new faces in the defence, replacing captain Felly Mulumba, Fred Nkata and Duncan Otewa.

Veteran Shaban Kenga returned to the starting line-up in place of Abdallah Hassan who is with the national team for the Cecafa senior challenge cup in Uganda while also getting chance to showcase their talent in Mwalala’s rotation was Dan Guyo and Hamisi Mwinyi.

These changes were long overdue because it’s imperative to rotate the squad and to bring in fresh faces who come with new energy, ready to prove a point. I watched the full game and Bandari was a delight to watch, a clear sign that the team is back in contention for the top prize.

Advertisement

We might be having some issues especially with the finances which have been made worse by the endless noise at our parent body, the Kenya Ports Authority which have unsettled our patron Daniel Manduku but I want to assure fellow die-hard fans that our beloved patron will be out of this sooner than later and normalcy will return at our camp.

It’s a common occurrence that when your father is not happy at home, you tend to loss concentration in whatever you’re doing, and even if you were to do it, it will never be to your perfection.

My free unsolicited advice to our opponents, especially those we have not reaped points from in the current season, is that they should look for points elsewhere since we are not in the mood to drop any soon.

To my coach Mwalala and the technical team, continue taking risks by fielding all the players in our roster this season and thank me later.

This does not mean that we shelve the intended transfer plans in the mid-season.