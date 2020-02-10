By PHILIP ONYANGO

I once wrote in this column about how our noisy neighbours Gor Mahia have been benefiting from the 12th man, which is the big fan base, to win matches leading to back-to-back league titles.

It was argued that the large number of fans who throng stadiums to watch Chuor Timbe play is the reason why K’Ogalo’s fixtures were confined to Nairobi, Kisumu, Machakos and to some extent Afraha Stadium in Nakuru owing to security concerns.

In all honesty, I thought this is wrong because it gives K’Ogalo undue advantage over their opponents.

I will give an example of neighbouring clubs Yanga and Simba in Tanzania who command a large following, yet they play on any pitch.

My views have not gone down well with Gor fans who invaded my mailbox with all manner of explanations. Veteran Fifa referee G.M.T Ottieno penned a “right of reply” on the same matter in this esteemed paper.

However, all was laid bare on Saturday when Gor Mahia travelled to Narok to play Sofapaka and lost 3-1.

The visit was not that pleasant, the usual bravado, suave and swag dissipated, and Gor were crestfallen.

The defeat was beyond any aorta of doubt, embarrassing. It also exposed Gor Mahia whose other two loses came at the hands of Kakamega Homebody 2-1 at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega and 1-0 against Mathare United.

A fortnight ago, my brother from another mother Tom Osanjo was shouting atop a high horse telling colleague John Ashihundu and I to respect Gor. Last week, he went further to state that no one can stop reggae in reference to “high-riding” K’Ogalo, which he said was unstoppable.

But from the weekend results, it looks like things are starting to fall apart for Gor. Osanjo should be prepared for even more embarrassing results. Utaambia watu nini ndugu Tom Osanjo? (What will you tell people?)

Back to Bandari, a lot has transpired at our beloved Dockers in the last few weeks, leaving fans disillusioned if not dismayed. Things are, however, returning back to normalcy.

In the last three matches Bandari lost 3-o to Gor Mahia, in another match Posta Rangers came from behind to hold the team 1-1 draw. The referees’ calls were suspicious, and Bandari were denied what looked like a genuine goal by William Wadri on the death.

Saturday’s match against Kakamega Homeboyz was another masterpiece, but the visitors equalised late to force a 1-1 draw.

Bandari had dominated the game from the word go despite injuries to key players among them Yema Mwana, Abdalla Hassan, Felly Mulumbu and Fred Nkata. Bandari wasted numerous chances to score.