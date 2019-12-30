By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

I was shell-shocked when for the first time Kenya Ports Authority men’s and women’s basketball teams lacked sponsorship to represent the country in international sports.

That the failed trip was as a result of lack of funds at the giant corporation is a story many have refused to buy since KPA rakes in good revenue daily.

The women’s team missed the Africa Club Championships in Cairo, Egypt, while the men nearly missed participation in the lucrative Basketball Africa League in Rwanda. This has never happened.

The men’s team made their own private arrangements to travel to Rwanda by road. The two-day trip to Kigali was not in vain. A first walkover had already been awarded to their opponents City Oil from Uganda.

The Dockers made light work of the dreaded Ferroviario of Mozambique and Cobra of Southern Sudan - a clear indication that they could have won the championship to qualify for the lucrative stage were all their expenses catered for.

There is a Kiswahili saying that goes, “Ukiona mwenziyo anyola, tia kichwa chako maji.” (When you see another person being shaved, put water on your head.) In line with this, Bandari Football Club should start bracing for tough times ahead.

Advertisement

There are murmurs that things are not as good they used to be. Players sacrifice a lot especially during away matches. They do not have adequate rest because of tight travel plans.

While I do not want to entirely blame the KPA management as budgetary constraints are affecting all sectors of the economy, the buck still stops with them. A huge fine that is imminent from the continental basketball management body Fiba should be shouldered by the management.

I think institutional clubs, and KPA in particular, need a permanent solution to the financial crisis. One way could be through setting up a community sports fund which would ensure sustainability of the team with or without the company’s sponsorship.

What if KPA looked for like-minded partners to help sustain their teams? A partnership with Kenya Airways, for instance, would assure teams participating in international events of air tickets.

Partnering with hotels will ensure the teams of get accommodation.

Sports is today one of the leading employers in the world. That is the reason why the government and corporates should ensure that existing teams are well supported.

Teams with strong sponsors like Bandari should lead the way.

It is important to note that KPA has been sponsoring Bandari and other sports disciplines among them basketball and volleyball as a corporate social investment agenda.