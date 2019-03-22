By BARNABAS KORIR

I just admire Geoffrey Kamworor’s spirit. While I thought the two-time cross country champion was done with track, he dropped another shocker last week: “ I am not done with track and I will be seeking to make Team Kenya to Doha”.

That got me thinking. Indeed Kamworor is the “King of track, grass and road” if not the Greatest of All Time. In short, he is a force to reckon with in all the three categories and the next big thing on the road after his training-mate Eliud Kipchoge.

I don’t need to go into what he has won because he happens to be a household name.

On the World Cross Country front, which is only two weeks away in Denmark, he will be the man to watch despite placing fifth at the national.

I always equate him with legendary Paul Tergat, who hardly won the national event, but was always top when he competed on the international stage. All the five times Tergat won the world cross country he hardly won the local trials.

For those who won at the trials -and you can take this to the bank — you will have to brace up for torrid moments because this man Kamworor keeps on engaging a higher gear and behaves like a wheel-tuned, four-wheel drive in a muddy situation.

However, what I am trying to say is that experience is key when it comes to cross country and this should not be misconstrued to mean the rest are not up to the challenge.

VERY STRONG SQUAD

One fact for sure is that Team Kenya has a very strong squad and even if any other athlete emerges top, he or she will have to capitalise on Kamworor’s discipline and guidance.

The man is a team player per excellence and a great inspiration to the upcoming generation especially those graduating to the senior cadre.

This is why I would like to advise the rising stars that instead of equating themselves to the man, they need to stay close and gain from his experience. I am sure coach David Letting has talked to the young athletes about this and he himself knows he is lucky to have a leader like Kamworor.

I must admit I was a bit worried about the 10,000m situation at the World Championships in Doha but after he confirmed he will be in the line-up, I am relieved man.

In simple terms Kamworor is one man, any coach or leadership would want to have him in a team.

Now enough of Kamworor and having already talked much about the cross-country, I can only wish the team to Denmark the best of luck.