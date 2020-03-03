By PETER NJENGA

The media in Europe are already casting aspersions on Kenya’s preparedness to host the Safari Rally which is part of the 2020 World Rally Championship.

Some who have never been to Africa, a continent they consider backward and uncivilised, have been asking questions regarding the prevalence of malaria; whether they are likely to encounter lions in the streets of Nairobi or how they will cope with snakes in Naivasha.

Do they even know that Kenya, the commercial and communication hub of eastern Africa region with one of the highest internet and mobile phone penetration in the continent, has fibre optic.

One interesting and ridiculous fear is the level of safety on roads from Nairobi to Naivasha such as the main Nairobi-Nakuru highway, feeder roads through the diplomatic district of Muthaiga, Runda in Limuru road or picturesque Tigoni/ Nazareth Hospital roads where the crème of Kenya’s wealthy and famous reside.

They must be soft targets for the Al Shabaab terrorists, waiting by the roadside to cause mayhem, they reason. Never mind that these areas with a rural setting of Nyumba Kumi fame are some of the most policed in Kenya using sophisticated aerial and ground equipment supplemented by crack security units.

Being out of touch with Kenya as a country for the last 18 years, the rallying world, unlike in other disciplines like athletics, cricket, rugby to golf which hosts international events in Kenya, can be forgiven.

They remain ignorant of the situation on the ground especially on security as their only credible source of information is through biased western media bureaus in Nairobi and, unfortunately, some Kenyan haters.

High profile guests

Apparently some of these journalists have never known that former US President Barrack Obama, Melania Trump, Pope Francis, Chinese Premier Xi Jinping or recently German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier are in the ‘A’ list of top global dignitaries who have visited Nairobi.

International celebrities including movie stars and some current World Rally Championship (WRC) Priority One drivers have had vacations in Kenya, with 2019 recording one of the highest tourist arrivals in this country that exceed the 2-million mark.

Phineas Kimathi, the CEO of the WRC Safari Rally Project had to contend with these and other trivial matters during a presser to the media personnel wishing to cover the Safari during his recent visit in WRC Sweden where he also briefed the manufacturer teams.

In setting the record straight, he cited government commitment, general security and support from Kenyans to make the Safari, like in all other events, sporting or otherwise, a spectacle that will redefine the global appeal of the WRC.

It cannot be gainsaid that the Kenyan government’s security guarantee for locals and visitors at the highest level is a standard procedure in all international events. A good example was the 2003 Cricket World match between Kenya and Sri Lanka, hardly a year after the 2002 Paradise hotel bombing in Mombasa.

The skies were patrolled by airplanes which circled the entire city all day long, supported by ground personnel in one of the most elaborate security operations in Africa.

Another litmus test was the 2007 World Cross Country Championship, rated as the best ever attended in history even though some countries kept away citing security concerns. The 2017 IAAF World Under-18 championships coming only a few weeks before the highly contested General Election summed it all. Kenya is a safe country.

Television pictures beamed across the world showing a filled-to-the brim, 60,000-seater Kasarani broke the hearts of absentee federations and the youth of the world for this once in a lifetime missed opportunity.

The government took all these into consideration in bidding for the return of the Safari Rally and critically appointed senior-most state officers assisted by rallying experts to organise this event.

Senior experts from the FIA and WRC Promoter have been trouping to Nairobi and have gone through the Safari Rally route several times accompanied by all departmental heads led by the security team to ensure every aspect of the Safari runs with military precision.

They have consistently returned a yes verdict.