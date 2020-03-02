By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

Going by our recent storming run, I’m confident AFC Leopards are ready for the much-awaited “Mashemeji” derby that will be held at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani this Sunday.

I’m sure our coach Anthony Kimani and his technical bench are doing their best to prepare the boys to wage battle for the coveted bragging rights and of course three points. Once again I’m impressed with Kimani’s technical know-how and ability to read the game.

As they intensify their training at Kenya Technical Training College this week, the boys must be told that in a derby only the final results count. The rest are details. They must also be told, you don’t lose a derby twice consecutively. Our great players of the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s never allowed that!

This fixture will always provide an opportunity for a player to write himself into the Mashemeji derby folklore and hold an eternal affinity to the huge Ingwe following.

At the Den, a derby hero is someone to savour. Winning and scoring in a derby counts for double. I shared the anger with other Ingwe supporters after we were humiliated 4-1 at Kasarani in November, last year by this noise neighbours of ours who keep challenging our supremacy. Yes, if you look at history, we have no equal in Kenya.

I am not sure many of the lads will understand the big rivalry that exists between Gor and AFC. The technical bench should do everything possible to make them understand and know the importance of winning a derby.

We are not at the top of the league table, but anyone who has come up against Ingwe knows it will be difficult for Gor or Sunday. Kimani’s men are in fine fettle. We have won four of our last five games.

It’s another opportunity for us to extend the winning streak and pick up another three points.

The lads are confident, they’ve been playing well so we just want them to keep that going on Sunday and hopefully maintain the performance at the same level.

Mervin Nabwire and Bonface Mukhekhe are both injury doubts, but Vincent Oburu does return to contention for the big game.

And reliable Robinson Kamura and Said Tsuma, who missed our last match against Chemelil Sugar at the weekend after accumulating five yellow cards are back and available for selection.

Sunday’s game looks set to be a hugely significant title deciding fixture in what’s turning out to be one of the closest race for the league title in recent years.

A game of this magnitude brings tension, but Kimani says his players need to use the pressure to produce their best football.

With 11 matches remaining, Gor Mahia sit 11 points ahead of Leopards who are sixth.