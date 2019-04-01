By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

As attention has shifted to the upcoming elections scheduled for June, members have enough time to scrutinise those positioning themselves to run for various seats.

We need people who can fix the mess that has threatened to cripple this prestigious club. We are now at point where someone needs to stand up and save Ingwe and bring it back to life.

A man or woman who will step up and be counted as the person who awakened the sleeping giant that is Ingwe!

Leopards need a chairperson better than Dan Mule, who has unfortunately ruined a great club with rich history, by always shifting blame to the technical bench whenever the team is not performing.

We need strong management to start challenging Gor Mahia for titles and Mashemeji derbies that are not just guaranteed wins for K’Ogalo.

Mule, who abandoned the team leaving it deep in relegation, has failed miserably. He has failed to sign good, quality players, yet he had all the resources at his disposal. It is unthinkable that the team continues to struggle in the league despite enjoying millions of shillings in sponsorship courtesy of SportPesa.

The time has now come for all Ingwe fans to stand up for the club because we need an urgent intervention from all corners. So I support the like-minded people who are pulling resources to save our beloved club.

What I have learnt from a lifetime of supporting Ingwe is that the management alone cannot end our crisis, but by coming together as one, we can make a big difference in getting Ingwe out of the doldrums.

Now that we have come out of relegation, our players must keep pushing forward. And they must remain focused so that we can keep improving on our standards.

AFC Leopards needs to be salvaged by restructuring rather than having officials and managers who play politics than professionally manage the club.

It is proven that no one can put good money on bad leadership. Ingwe lacks systems and structures in place to ensure money sourced from individuals and corporates is not squandered.

Accountability will ensure that the club regains its glory and those out to play cheap politics with the destiny of the club and its supporters must be denied any chance.

When the leadership of any organisation has the passion and purpose and an innate calling to do the right thing, it’s for the greater good.

Ingwe members are now demanding for a an electoral committee to supervise elections, after the current office ignored calls to review the club constitution in line with the Kenyan Constitution 2010 and the Sports Act No. 25 of 2013.

The Registrar of Sports clearly stated that failure to comply with any of the above conditions may lead to cancellation of the certificate of registration.

Ingwe members are also demanding for an independent audit of the books of account of the club as the officials exit office.