By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

I am impressed with the general organisation of our club in the lead up to Sunday’s Mashemeji derby.

With unity, Ingwe followers under one banner can achieve a lot. Our branches have demonstrated the power by contributing money towards the players’ incentives kit after they were given the green light by the management to source for funds.

I salute the support our team received from our branches that contributed money towards the players’ and our technical bench’s upkeep particularly considering the precarious financial situation the club is facing.

Overall, there was a great improvement in our training with fan support that partly solved our financial woes. I wish to encourage them to continue supporting our players who have not been paid salaries for several months.

The mood in the camp was very positive, there were no major issues, and we expected a good performance as the players were indeed in high spirits and raring to go. Ahead of the derby, Ingwe camped in Kakamega winning all our games against Sofapaka and Chemelil Sugar.

Thanks to everyone who contributed in an initiative that made it possible for the team to finalise our camp in Kakamega that bore fruits.

Advertisement

I hail efforts made by our branches and a few like-minded politicians who are pooling resources to save our beloved club.

The support from our huge following has enabled our team to honour fixtures and training sessions.

Initiatives by Ingwe fans reminds me of the 1960s, 70s, 80s and 90s when our branches were significantly active, powerful, productive and useful.

Well-wishers would offer vehicles to ferry the players to and from match venues, pay for accommodation and meals.

The branches would warmly welcome the team in Mombasa and Kakamega, where a large number of fans bought tickets and attended Ingwe matches.

Leopards have had a good run recently and the players have gelled well under our young coach Anthony Kimani since he took over from Andre Casa Mbungo.

We have crucial fixtures coming up. Let’s turn up in numbers and support the team in the remaining 10 matches.

The long-suffering Ingwe fans now believe that coach Kimani is steadily steering the ship towards Canaan. He has been crucial to our team’s revival and turn around of results since taking over a few month’s age.