By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

I am completely against agitation by a section of Kenyan Premier League clubs to end the 2019-2020 season and pick the winner and the relegated from the table as it stands now.

But I’m also against early return to action, since the situation is still tricky due to the coronavirus pandemic that is far from being contained in the world, and here in Kenya.

The current season should be played to conclusion since Fifa has allowed associations to alter their calendars. Let the matches be played on until the league is concluded in the months to come so that our champions and even Betway Cup winners are decided on the playing field and can represent us in Africa as worthy and legitimate winners.

Calls by some teams for the season to be declared null and void should be ignored to avoid court battles that are common in Kenya. If we have to wait a little longer, so be it.

Meanwhile, Football Kenya Federation want Gor Mahia declared champions if the league doesn’t resume. I say no.

And as we wait for the way forward from Kenya Premier League (KPL) with 10 rounds of matches remaining, it is encouraging to note that some leagues in Europe are contemplating when to restart.

Advertisement

German Bundesliga clubs have already resumed training though it is not clear how they will be allowed to resume play with the virus still around.

The league is actually contemplating playing matches behind closed doors.

At 23 matches played, Gor Mahia are leading the table on 54 points, Kakamega Homeboyz are second with 47, while Tusker are third on 46 and Ulinzi Stars fourth with 43 points.

Apart from K’Ogalo who are fighting to retain the trophy for the fourth time in a row, Homeboyz, Tusker and Ulinzi have had an excellent season and cannot just be ruled out of the fight for the title. There are also suggestions that a play-off involving the four teams be used to decide the KPL champion, but will that be agreeable to all?

As the KPL boss, Jack Oguda plans to meet with stakeholders and come up with an agreement on how to determine the outcome of the season, he must remember that even Chemelil Sugar, who are fighting the chop, can indeed escape relegation, since Kisumu All Stars are one place above them on nine points, while Nzoia are 15th with 13 points.

The outcome of the National Super League is also unclear.