By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Allow me today to voice my frustrations with the current state of affairs in the world which has seen different leagues stopped and play grounds shut indefinitely.

It is very sad and depressing to say the least with this coronavirus pandemic devouring the human population left, right and centre like a marauding lion from the Serengeti.

It’s no longer excitement and fanfare like we would be used to in the sporting world at this time of the year as this coronavirus has rendered play impossible.

At the Kenyan Premier League, it is doom and gloom as no one can really tell when it will resume with some quarters now making calls for its cancellation while others are preferring a wait and see situation hoping to be guided by which direction world football governing body and of course the top leagues in the world will go.

We all understand this is an unprecedented situation that begs for attention from clubs and the federation. The overriding priority is to aid the health and well-being of the nation and our communities, including players, coaches, managers, club back room staff and supporters.

In as much as difficult decisions have to be made, I personally believe the remaining league matches have to be played to maintain competition integrity.

Advertisement

Several scenarios suffice, among them staging play-offs, not having a champion for 2019-20 and declaring the current standings final.

Looking across the globe, in other European leagues, just two points separate Barcelona and Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish La Liga, while the margin between Juventus and Lazio in the Italian Serie “A” is even smaller.

Meanwhile, in Switzerland, the league title and relegation spot would both be decided on goal difference if the season were to conclude now.

Any decision to conclude the season with or without the usual consequences of titles, promotion, and relegation would likely be met with huge controversy.

If the Kenyan Premier League were concluded today it would create a cloud of controversy more especially in the relegation front.

Does it mean no team will be relegated or promoted? A pertinent question that begs for an answer before any decision is made that is agreeable to all. Looking at this from Bandari’s perspective, this would deny us a great opportunity to assess our squad in competitive matches now that we have a new coach in the frame of Ken Odhiambo.

Bandari are out of the running for the top prize but would want to fight to finish as high up as possible.

I am very sympathetic with teams like Kakamega Homeboyz and Tusker, who clearly have had an excellent season and cannot just be ruled out of the fight for the title.