By BARNABAS KORIR

More by this Author

After a year’s break, the First Lady’s Half Marathon is back, bigger and better set for Sunday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

As always, the event is here for a good cause and needs the support of all Kenyans. This year’s event is special, especially to people living with disability as they are fully catered for.

The event will for the first time act as a Paralympics qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

This means the 21km wheelchair half marathon will give an early opportunity to the country’s top Paralympians to qualify for the prestigious games.

To say the least, this will be good preparation for people with intellectual disability and the visually impaired as they look to qualify for the top games.

Anyway, for the beginners, the campaign, dubbed “Beyond Zero” aims to raise awareness and increase support for maternal healthcare in all the 47 counties in Kenya. Through the initiative, the First Lady seeks to continue mobilising resources to make healthcare accessible to underprivileged Kenyans throughout the country.

Since its inception in January, 2014, the Beyond Zero campaign has made a significant impact on the lives of women and children in different parts of the country - from the slums of Nairobi to far-flung historically marginalised areas like Marsabit.

The campaign has already bought and delivered fully-equipped mobile clinics to a number of counties in the country and has greatly helped the country address the Millennium Development Goals on reducing child mortality and improving maternal health.

This is why we all have no choice but to give it the necessary support. I want to urge especially the top athletes to turn out in large numbers and support the First Lady’s initiative as the country seeks to achieve one of the Big Four agenda.

It is also time we took the First Lady Marathon to the next level and this can only happen if we all focus our energy to it. There is no doubt that the event is about numbers, which can only be provided by me and you.

Therefore, this Sunday, we will need to put everything else aside and focus on this important venture in a bid to boost the maternal healthcare. I must say that I admire the determination, focus and the commitment the First Lady has exhibited since inception.

Yes, she really cares for the mothers and children of this country and deserves all the support.