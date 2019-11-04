By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

I am not a very proud Bandari Football Club fan today as I pen my column which has now become a must read for not only Bandari stakeholders but any keen Kenyan football follower.

Just a reminder to those who may read malice in my write-up, I am not here to pamper my beloved club even when they are not impressive, thus the popular saying spare the rod, spoil the child. It is very factual that Bandari has been doing very well both on the local and continental scene, with some blistering displays to say the least. And Bandari fans are loving this.

I therefore remain hopeful that this will continue, the same way I also hope that major silverware is no longer a distant reality. However, it is really hurting that Bandari has been very wasteful in front of goal with a blunt striking force which to me should be a major concern.

Our striking force has been wanting, a major reason why we have been chasing games most of the time after conceding first and squandering clear goal scoring opportunities.

I think it would be prudent to start a game on the front foot because this eases the pressure on players allowing them to settle and control play, but Bandari for a reason better known to them have been very comfortable conceding first.

The continental games have exposed our major weaknesses, cases in point, the away games in Tunisia and Horoya respectively, where we conceded early creating pressure which is not acceptable for a team of Bandari’s ambitions.

Advertisement

The last time I checked, Bandari have been given the best exposure ever thanks to club patron Daniel Manduku who ensured the team went to South Africa for preseason training where they played build up matches against top teams. The team also went to Rwanda for the Kagame Cecafa Club championships and Tanzania for the SportsPesa Super Cup.

They then eliminated Sudan’s Al Ahly Shandy and Tunisia’s US Ben Guerdane both from the Caf Confederation Cup matches, meaning the team has travelled four corners of the continent, an exposure enough to make them battle hardened.

It is time the management thinks of bringing on board an accomplished goal poacher who can bring the balance we badly need.

We all agree that a situation where we take an early lead and have a strong foothold will do good to this talented squad as it will add the spice missing in our striking department.

A striker must be adept with his back to goal, forging relationships with those supporting him, but must also be the first line of defence just like Barcelona’s Luis Suarez, and before him Carlos Tevez used to be.