By SOLOMON MAINA

Today marks one year to the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Governor of Tokyo, Ms Yuriko Koike, will flag off the ceremonies to kick start the activities towards this important Olympics.

I will be among members of the Diplomatic Corps based in Tokyo and other distinguished guests who will witness this event.

I am encouraged by the pace of Japanese preparedness in hosting the 2020 Olympics.

It is important to reflect on the fact that it was in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics that Wilson Kiprugut won the first ever Olympic medal for Kenya — a bronze in the 880 yards (now 800 metres) — hence setting the stage for Kenya’s world dominance in the athletics field.

I am sure that our young sportsmen and women are keen to emulate what Wilson Kiprugut achieved 56 years ago.

Indeed, our sporting prowess is becoming legendary, as seen by the remarkable show of strength by our long distance runners on the international circuit, "Harambee Stars" at the Africa Cup of Nations, "Malkia Strikers" successes in world volleyball and our sevens and 15s rugby teams’ advances on the international arena.

We will be welcoming our Olympic contingent next year to Kurume city in Fukuoka Prefecture (county) where they will undertake their pre-Olympics training.

Kenyans in Japan, and indeed the world over, will be keenly following and supporting our gallant sportsmen and women.