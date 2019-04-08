By TOM OSANJO

Good morning Madam Winnie Odinga. I hope your day has started well. From what I have seen, you have landed quite an important post to be in charge of communication for our glamour club Gor Mahia, congratulations and welcome to the hot seat.

I call it hot seat in that since I went for the first Gor Mahia game way back in 1984 I have deeply followed the goings on in the club.

I have seen officials appointed or elected in massive euphoria but a few months down the line, they get hounded out of office like petty pickpockets with kicks and blows.

If there is a constituency hard to please, then it is the Gor Mahia support base, also known as the “Green Army”.

Their love for their team is legendary and most of them can readily do anything- including laying their very lives on the line- for the club they love.

I have seen instances when some of the fans dare riot police, ride in a dare-death manner atop minibuses and engage in all manner of shenanigans all in the name of supporting Gor Mahia.

In the same breath the same fans will praise you and compose songs in your honour if in their very jaundiced opinion you have done a good job.

But the same fan will not hesitate to cast you into the outer darkness if they feel that you have not performed to their satisfaction.

At times the reason for your cursing could be very frivolous, but to the fans their way of thinking is the right way.

Which is not a very fair reasoning, but then again life was never meant to be fair and the last place you can expect fairness is from the Gor Mahia fan base.

You can confirm this with the chairman Ambrose Rachier or even my good friend, the former Secretary General George Bwana.

My dear lady, you are coming to Gor Mahia having the Odinga name hanging around your neck.

This can be both a curse and a blessing.

Whatever you do —- or fail to do — will be looked through Odinga tainted lenses. A perfect case of being damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

From what I have seen on social media there are those who are already hostile to your new position simply because they have some hatred towards your father and his brand of politics.

As I said earlier, your achievements and failures will be seen from the Odinga name.

Not a very bright way for performance appraisal from your soon to be employers.

I know I am preaching to the converted because I am sure this is a hurdle you must have faced time and again in your life so just bear it with a stoical grin and ride the tiger.

Those of us with the love of the club at heart will of course wish you the best.