By MOSES OJUANG'

More by this Author

Last Wednesday we woke up to the satisfying news that the Football Kenya Federation and Ministry of Sports had finally decided to come to the aid of football players.

This is the same issue that we have been harping upon for the last God knows how long! We listened with consternation as the executive outlined their support for the economy.

Money was to be taken from the Sports Fund to support musicians and actors during these hard economic times.

There was mention of neither sportsmen nor sportswomen. We did know that these people had just been forgotten even though the money was to be taken from the sports fund.

Indeed, the announcement from the president has sparked a lot of funny and untalented people to rush to studio and “sing” themselves hoarse trying to fit in the bill and gain from freebies.

Some have been croaking worse than bullfrogs hoping their noise may qualify them for funding.

Advertisement

One is at liberty to think this a joke but the coronavirus songs are now more than the valid musicians. It seems singing about the virus is the ticket to gain. This is Kenya.

This aid from the FKF and the Ministry of Sports was addressed to clubs by the FKF CEO Barry Otieno.

It embraces all the clubs in the top three divisions in the country which comprise the Kenyan Premier League, Women Premier League, National Super League and FKF Division One Leagues for both men and women.

The clubs in these divisions are expected to forward a list of 30 names (25 players and five officials) to the federation to help facilitate the assistance.

From this encouraging move, we assume that the federation and the ministry have had fruitful meetings and came to unanimous decision on the way forward.

There are times back when such pronouncements are made and then one of the parties shirks off and distances itself from it. That was the case with the travel plans for Harambee stars and other thorny issues like the payment to former Stars coaches like Adel Amrouche, Bobby Williamson et al.

The issue at hand now is grave. The ministry has not come forth and told us just to what tune these lads and lasses will be aided and just for how long will the cushion last.

Forgive us if we doubt but we do that simply because we know our country just too well. If the amount is shrouded in mystery, then we will soon hear players grumbling in the darkness for the pettiness of the sum they shall have received.