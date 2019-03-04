By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

More by this Author

With the transfer window open, we expect some serious activities to comprehensively beef up the Ingwe squad.

Can you imagine a big club like AFC Leopards going a whole six matches without a win. We only broke this shameless streak with a hard-fought 1-0 win against Sony Sugar at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Saturday.

As we plan to stick to the young stars for the future, we urgently need to sign two quality experienced players to strengthen our striking force.

We also need to acquire two skilled midfielders and two top defenders in the centre back positions to complement our current squad.

If we do this we will at least salvage our season with a top-eight finish as we plan to assault for the top title next season and put those noisy Gor Mahia fellas where they belong.

AFC Leopards is an established club of long standing, having been around for 55 years, but currently we are fighting relegation.

The weekend victory was Cassa Mbungo’s first win as a coach at the Den and things can only get better for him. We next face Tusker and are relishing drinking to their defeat.

Now that we have started moving out of relegation, I would like to remind our followers to remain calm as the player continue to gain confidence.

I also call on our leaders especially from Western region to come on board and offer incentives to make our player enjoy the game.

I also support the rescue team’s decision to shift our home matches from Machakos to Kakamega as we wait for Nyayo Stadium’s renovations to be completed. Our fans have failed to attend recent matches in Machakos, making the club register paltry revenues.

Some players take longer than others to reach their full potential, but we still blame Dan Mule’s office for the poor acquisitions made by his office.

Ingwe have expressed an interest in former Gor Mahia defender, David Ochieng “Cheche” who is unattached.

The powerful central defender has been a long term target for Ingwe and his addition to the club will boost our defence.

Reliable sources also confirmed that Ingwe are targeting midfielder John Avire of Sofapaka.

It has also been rumoured that Leopards are planning to bring on board Elvis Rupia from Power Dynamo of Zambia, but the striker seems undecided on grabbing this golden opportunity to don the great Ingwe jersey.

The strikers at the Den are truly goal shy, since we have only scored 11 goals in 15 games and conceded 21 from the same number of matches!

For the past three years, defence has been our main undoing, allowing nondescript teams like Homeboyz, Western Stima, Kariobangi Sharks and Bandari to make fierce AFC Leopards the point donors.

We must hence force stop the habit of importing players from abroad who come in injured, play one match then remain on the bench for the rest of the season.