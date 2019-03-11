By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

As we continue to recovery, I humbly appeal to our supporters to remain calm as Andre Mbungo’s charges grow in stature.

We thank the religious leaders who offered prayers and counselling to our players in Kakamega before we edged Sony Sugar 1-0 at Bukhungu Stadium.

Few days before the hard fought win against Sony in Kakamega, AFC Leopards Rescue Team searched for divine intervention.

Fifteen religious leaders from Kakamega County offered prayers and counselling to our players and since then, we are seeing the fruits.

Bishop Johnstone Wandera of Dominion of Chris Ministry and Reverend Nicholas Olumasai of Kakamega Fellowship led in the prayer sessions.

Taking to the press after the match, Bishop Wandera assured that, bad spell that had remained persistent in the club were over now and reiterated that the team would finish in a reasonable position with good results expected in the subsequence matches.

We request them to continue praying for the team as we prepare to face Sofapaka at the same venue on Wednesday.

We can win the league. Perhaps not this year, but soon, as sure as the sun rises every morning.

The kind of football we displayed in Machakos on Saturday confirmed that our players are English Premier League material. And the hidden skills of our coach have now been exposed.

No one expected us to prevail against Tusker after we were reduced to 10 players when Issac Kipyegon was sent off in the 35th minute, but we won 2-1.

Prayers do work after all

We did not seek superstitious rituals like our noisy neighbours who visit the burial site of the late Chief Gor Mahia K’Ogalo in Homa Bay ahead of every season.

At Ingwe, we urge our local clubs to seek Gor first and avoid subjecting their players to superstitious ritual and of no any significance rather that a way of robbing our poor clubs their resources.

African teams would have remained dominant in World Cup if witcraft indeed was working.

Our religious leaders who offered prayers also called upon Ingwe leadership to operate in an open and transparent way as they dream of success and also appealed to the club to consider hosting their matches at Bukhungu Stadium.

As they continue praying for us, I challenge leaders from Western region and other politicians to rally behind the team which has remained a major unifying factor in the region and has also employed countless youth.

Before our win in Kakamega, AFC Leopards had gone six matches without winning. Leopards had struggled, both on and off the pitch, losing five consecutive games.

No wonder we have struggled to lure fans to attend matches at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

I call on club fans from Western region to warmly welcome the team when they host Sofapaka at Bukhungu.