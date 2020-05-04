By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

I join interested parties and various stakeholders who maintain that the formation of a Normalisation Committee is the best way to resolve the crisis in Kenyan football.

We cannot continue landing in trouble because of an individual mistake and it's my hope that Fifa will urgently come to our rescue by constituting a committee of integrity and credible people to manage the game as we wait to elect the right people after Nick Mwendwa's era.

Despite the topflight clubs repeatedly insisting that they want to finish the 2019/20 campaign, Mwendwa declared the season cancelled and awarded Gor Mahia the league title!

Mwendwa's declaration did not go down well with most clubs including my beloved AFC Leopards, who believe that it was to early to award K’Ogalo the crown based on the current table standings.

Gor Mahia are leading the standings with 54 points from 23 matches, seven ahead of second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz who have played a game less and cannot be ruled out of the fight for the title.

Tusker, Ulinzi Stars, Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and AFC Leopards occupy third, fourth, fifth and sixth positions respectively.

Many fans of rival teams would rather the season was cancelled entirely.

Mwendwa should know that the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) is not an estate tournament like Koth Biro or Kiko Cup, but the country's top tier league and if it is not completed then it should be declared null and void.

Chemelil Sugar would have no problem with Gor Mahia being crowned champions as the table stands now, but the Western Kenya-based side is not ready to accept to be relegated on the same basis.

Chemelil can indeed escape the chop, since Kisumu All Stars are just one point above them on nine points, while Nzoia are 15th with 23 points.

What has surprised many is the fact that after FKF promised to consult KPL and other stakeholders and come up with an agreeable decision, Mwendwa went ahead to cancel the season without consulting the league organisers. Today we do not even know who will represent Kenya in next year's Caf Confederation Cup after the Betway Cup fixtures aborted in mid March, following no-show by some clubs due to the coronavirus outbreak.