For both professionals and amateurs, practice is a must ahead of major golf championships such as the Magical Kenya Open, and the tournament’s organisers need to ensure they provide players with basic requirements such as golf balls.

Each player is expected to carry enough playing balls of choice or to buy them at the venue of an international event on arrival. However, they depend on practice balls provided by event organizers, particularly at the driving range.

Over the years here in Kenya, Kibo Sports Limited which is the official distributor of Titleist products locally, has always come to the aid of the Kenya Open Golf Limited (KOGL) by providing balls for the tournament which is now being played as part of the European Tour series.

On Tuesday, Kibo Sports Limited representative Nasoor Virjee presented 500 dozens of Titliest golf balls to KOGL Tournament Director Patrick Obath, to be used for practice by players during next week’s Magical Kenya Open, presented by Absa.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Karen Country Club, Virjee said Kibo Sports was once again delighted to be part of this year's Magical Kenya Open by way of providing high quality balls to be used by all players in their preparation for the respective rounds.

“We are very happy to have this opportunity to present 500 dozens of Titliest golf balls. Over the years we have supported individual top amateurs as well as professionals by providing golf kits to them to help grow and develop their skills. We are delighted to be part of this year’s tournament through this way,” he said.

On his part, Obath said: “The balls will be used for practice on the range. The international Tour players need to have quality balls, and that’s what we have here: quality Titleist balls that they would normally use on the course.” It was good news for Junior Golf Foundation as Obath said the balls will later be donated to the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) as part of KOGL’s plan to support the growth of golf in the country.

“After the event, most of the balls will go to JGF through the Kenya Golf Union, to develop golf in the country,” he said.