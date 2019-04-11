By BARNABAS KORIR

So the marathon season is here again. I can hardly contain my excitement! Already a few marathons have ushered us into the marathon season mood.

All the same, in Kenya marathon season does not begin until the ‘Big Five’ races get rolling. May be the highlight of the marathon season will be when Ezekiel Kemboi alias “Baba Yao’, who intends to shift gears, launches his marathon season in Hamburg this month after dominating the 3,000m steeplechase on the track.

Here in Kenya, we will be forced to switch through channels now and then because our favourite London Marathon will also be going down on the same day.

World record holder, Eliud Kipchoge and former track queen Vivian Cheruiyot will be seeking to defend their titles. Here, Kipchoge will have the company of former world record holder Wilson Kipsang, Abraham Kiptum and former London winner Daniel Wanjiru.

Vivian, too, is in good company with the women-only marathon record holder Mary Keitany, London runner-up and Chicago Marathon winner Brigid Kosgei and Linet Masai in the mix.

Vivian’s rival on track for many years, Tirunesh Dibaba, will be seeking to revive her rivalry with Kenyans.

This year, Boston will come around early having been scheduled for Monday and here, 2010 Hamburg marathon champion Sharon Cherop will be making a comeback. Two-time Edna Kiplagat and Caroline Rotich will also compete.

This year’s Paris Marathon will be held on Sunday with defending champion Paul Lonyangata expected to hoist Kenya’s flag high.

Lonyangata became the first man to win back-to-back Paris marathon titles since Steve Brace of Britain in 1989 and 1990 and we do not expect less.

He, however, faces stiff challenge from Ethiopians Asefa Mengistu and Gelete Burka. In the women’s race, champion Betsy Saina of Kenya will camp elsewhere having signed up for the Boston marathon, which will be held a day later in the United States. In the absence of the Kenyan champion, compatriot Sally Chepyego (2:23:15) will head the Kenyan challenge, while Azmera Gebru (2:23:31) and Tinbit Gidey (2:23:37) will also hope to feature.

But as much as we await the marathon season to hit its peak, I would like to advise marathoners to plan their season while taking into consideration the World Championships set for September in Doha.

I am talking those keen to race at the global championships. However, I don’t need to insist on this because marathoners happen to be some of the most organised and disciplined athletes in the country.