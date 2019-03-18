By MOSES OJUANG'

It is a depressing tradition that we usually work so hard to qualify for tournaments but we never follow up on the team that has qualified to make them more competitive.

Harambee Stars qualified for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after 15 years!

The qualification really boosted our national morale and the crowd that jammed the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani to watch Stars crush Ethiopia is testimony to this fact.

Never mind entry was free. Millions others watched on television and sneaky politicians wishing to burnish their tattered images were there supporting even offside whistles.

Well, they made promises that some kept while others gave hot air. Since then, the team has not featured in the public psyche at all. We do not know when they shall report to camp or just what preparations are there to make sure the team goes to the tournament as fit as all the others, and contenders for the trophy.

The treasury recently announced that the team will get some Sh200 for Afcon preparations.

It is therefore imperative that the team starts gelling by now. Our league is of course going on at the moment and with the new calendar we do hope it will carter for the needs of the national team so that the boys can get as much time as possible to adequately prepare.

The Afcon is a very large stage and we would want our players to showcase their talents so that they can even get to play in lucrative leagues. We are already halfway into March, and June is just a few weeks to come.

We are pressed for time and if it is not done now, we will hang our heads in shame when minnows beat us in the competition. We will wish we did not qualify in the first place.

Our players too must take this competition seriously. They must go there with a winning mentality and on that score they might even surprise themselves more than they will make us happy.

They are not going for some pleasure excursion, it is a tour of duty.

We do suppose that there are serious friendlies lined up for Harambee Stars so that they can prepare well.

We have always gone for cheap friendlies that add no value to the players because we do not like spending money at all. A few months ago, the sacked and bitter former Cabinet Secretary for Sports disturbed the air by saying that we had lined up a friendly match with Cote d’Ivoire. We suspect that was just a big joke and nothing so good could take place.

We do have a new Cabinet Secretary and it is our sincere belief that she will really get big if she takes the national team seriously. It is a task that shall make or break her and we assure her that this column will be watching the actions of that ministry the way a mother hen watches her chicks. Plan Stars’ Afcon preps well and Egypt tour will be swell

