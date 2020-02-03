By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

In the short transfer period that ended at the weekend, AFC Leopards lost nine players including four foreigners; Ismailla Diarra, Tresor Ndikumana, Soter Kayumba and Vincent Habamahoro.

Local players who’ve left are current Kenyan Premier League top scorer Mark Makwatta who has netted 13 goals in the Kenyan Premier League. He joined Zambian Premier League side Zesco United.

Dennis Sikhayi, Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita and Moses Mburu also quit after Rwandese Coach Andre Casa Mbungo terminated his contract in December. The club failed to pay his salary for five months.

Interim Ingwe Coach Anthony Kimani has signed youthful players to fill the gap. They are striker Elvis Rupia from Wazito, Daniel Musamali, Omar Somobwana, Francis Manoah, Lewis Tera, Raymond Munene and Lewis Bandi.

There are lessons to learn from players who’ve left the Den in a huff in the past. It could spell death to once promising careers. Is it a result of lack of advice, lack of foresight, or lack of ambition?

I remember some players who left Ingwe in a hurry with the hope of getting greener pastures, but it turned out that they made wrong career moves.

Players such as former captain Jackson Saleh left for Gor Mahia. While leaving, he told Ingwe officials that the club was on its deathbed.

Bernard Mang’oli and Edwin Wafula sneaked out and joined Bandari with the hope of a better deal. When it wasn’t forthcoming, they returned to Leopards and they were welcomed back like the ‘Prodigal Son’.

But the two again left for Soafpaka. James Situma and Noah Wafula ignored pleas from fans and officials and joined Tusker.

At the time this was happening, Leopards were going through a tough period. The club had to sign 10 players on short-term contracts. Evan Anguyo, Humphrey Mieno, Martin Musalia, Jacob Keli and Musa Mudde were brought on board.

Other players Victor Majid, Brian Marita and Wycliffe Kasaya also left Leopards acrimoniously. The manner in which the players left pointed to lack of commitment.

It’s normal for players to change clubs since you don’t expect them to work wonders on a hungry stomach. However, it seems some players lack foresight. AFC Leopards have a massive fan base and offers a good environment for players to develop.

Mang’oli, Noah Wafula, Edwin Wafula, Martin Imbalambala joined Leopards when they were relatively unknown and in no time they became household names.

However, their careers faded after leaving the club. Even those who had been called to the national team failed to impress and this robbed them of an opportunity to be scouted by other big clubs.

Players who left The Den with the respect like Allan Wanga, Austine Ikenna, Jonas Nahimana, Peter Opiyo “Pinchez” and Duncan Otieno flourished.

Respect and discipline are crucial for a gifted football player to progress. As you read this, there are reports Ingwe’s history and fan base has attracted interest of some top English Premier League sides.