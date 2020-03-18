By PETER NJENGA

More by this Author

Sports Kenya has taken every conceivable measure to secure Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the home of the much-anticipated WRC Safari Rally, 2020 World Athletics Under-20 Championships and the venue of the May 2 World Athletics Continental Tour Challenge series.

One of the most re-assuring exercises is the public awareness of the coronavirus pandemic. Security at gates Two and 12 are sanitising all walk-in visitors and motorists.

All visitors are required to state purpose of visit as there is no sporting activities taking place there.

A stone’s throw away from Gate Two at the Police Station, officers have installed a 100-litre water tank and lots of soap for members of the public to wash their hands before being served, including new arriving suspected criminals.

The three international championships are arguably the highlights of global sporting events in Africa this year, highlighting Kenya’s pre-eminence as a major international sporting destination in this part of the world.

Covid-19 wouldn’t be a hindrance for these championships. Preparation for these championships is on. Specifically, building of the Safari Rally Service park in Naivasha, some 90km west of Nairobi, is in full steam regardless of the unforeseen distraction from Covid -19.

Advertisement

The entire graduation square of the Kenya Wildlife Service Training Institute where the park is situated is a no-go zone for members of the public.

Heavy machinery continues roaring hours on end under the hawk-eyed supervision of Service Park manager Anthony Getei and his assistant Joel Muchiri.

Workers are being sanitised regularly, including before and after visiting washrooms. Gatei’s office is on a lock-down. Together with his team, they are racing against time to construct a modern mini-city as per FIA rules and guidelines.

This will be the headquarters of the Safari, serving as the parking lot for all competing cars, offices of factory teams and auxiliary suppliers, and the main media village which will be divided into main press centre, radio and photographers’ rooms as well as the area for WRC TV.

The Safari Rally will be held from July 16 to 19. However, the service park must be ready one month in advance to start receiving equipment, including over 60 containers for foreign teams. It will be ring-fenced and will have cutting edge fibre optic cable which, amongst other uses, will relay television pictures captured from the ground and air by the best journalists in their profession via internet to the WRC Promoter studios in London for editing from where they will be beamed worldwide after an eight-second delay. There will be Wi-Fi internet back-up.

The KWS scientists and landscapers are also on site to guide the Safari Rally team against tempering with the flora and fauna in this ecologically rich but fragile ecosystem to bring out the best African image.

The second milestone of the WRC Safari Rally was the release of Rally Guide One publication which has summarized important information concerning the Safari Rally. The most important aspect is the Safari Rally route starting from the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on the first day of the competition, followed by the Kasarani Stadium Super Special Stage where cars will race side by side, billed as the epitome of the Safari.

This will offer those who will not make it to Naivasha the opportunity to watch the super-machines driven by the best drivers in the world, something that will please their eyes and fire their imaginations.

The cars will be driven to the KWS Service Park for overnight stay before the action resumes the next day on the floor of the Rift Valley around Kedong and Oserian areas.

Fans around Nakuru will be entertained the whole day in Soysambu, Elementaita and Sleeping Warrior landmass. On the fourth day, the cars will return to Naivasha for the Malewa, Loldia before finishing the rally at Hells Gate ‘Power Stage”.