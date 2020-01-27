By TOM OSANJO

For some time now I have disengaged myself from commenting about our very good noisy neighbours and equally self centred brothers from the coast.

To be honest, I have so much respect for one John Ashihundu, he of the Ingwe Den and Phillip Onyango, an ardent Bandari follower.

Several times they have used the space allowed to them to talk about how great their clubs are and how they are set to win everything football will allow them to win every season.

But unfortunately, they have always ended up with egg on their faces because Gor Mahia has been trampling all over them.

I want to send one message straight to Ashihundu and Onyango, that Gor Mahia leads, others follow.

Gor Mahia has won the Kenyan Premier League 18 times, AFC Leopards, the so called “other greatest” club in Kenya have won the league 12 times — though they claim it is 13 titles — and Bandari have no league title to boast. They can only boast of winning this insignificant Kecoso titles which they have previously been aided by Gor Mahia players like George Onyango ‘Fundi’ and the late Ben Oloo ‘Breakdance’.

Why am I bringing up this issue? It’s because my good friends Ashihundu and Onyango have continuously showed scant respect for the most decorated club in East African football history. I dare ask here, which club in Kenya has won a continental title? Gor. Which Kenyan club has won the league title three times, three times in a row? Gor Mahia. Which Kenyan club has won the cup title thrice in a row? Gor Mahia.

When the history of Kenyan football will be rewritten, Gor Mahia will be the intro. So, let us give maximum respect to Gor Mahia.

The last one year has been tough for Kenyan football league. Sponsors have walked out and none has been coming up.

Community clubs, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and several others have suffered so much, but somehow, we have not crumbled. Gor has lost players, foreign players who could not take the struggles but we have not lost focus and we remain the best community club in Kenya.

Players have had their go-slows and strikes, but when they enter the pitch, they play for the badge because every footballer in Kenya knows playing for Gor Mahia is the stepping stone to success.

That is why I can boast today and tell my brothers Ashihundu and Onyango to respect Gor Mahia. We are the only club in the region to have won a continental title. The only club in Kenya to have reached the quarter-finals of a continental group club stage competition. We are the face of football in Kenya.