Last week I wrote in this column about the vicious but quiet battle currently raging over Gor Mahia’s very soul. It is a battle pitting old time members and a new group going by the name of “Augmentin”.

In one of his sermons, Jesus told us that the love of money is the root of evil and it seems the prophecy is being fulfilled at our club. All said and done, the issue here is about money.

Those opposed to Augmentin believe that this is a cabal hell-bent on fleecing the club while Augmentin counter this by saying that by cutting off brokers who used to line their pockets at the expense of the club, they are a targeted group.

The tiff started after the Augmentin gang, seeing that the club was tottering and on the brink of sliding into oblivion, decided to dig into their pockets and fundraise towards the club’s day to day expenses.

Long-time supporter Nicholas Odhiambo aka Odhingi Kuonbel said: “We have seen their ilk before. Their long term aim is to turn the club into a limited company and lock the rest of the members out. This will see Gor Mahia become the preserve of a few moneyed individuals.”

However, a senior member of Augmentin, who requested anonymity, rubbishes these claims. “We have so far wired some Sh650,000 to the players and technical directly.

People contribute money from as far away as the United States, United Kingdom and Italy. Nobody can sink his money into a bottomless pit where accountability is non-existent. Our transactions are made public and let anyone with contrary opinion to come out and challenge us,” he said.

A former member of K’Ogalo Divas, the group of sassy lasses who lit up Gor Mahia matches in days long gone supports this stand.

“As it is the club is running on empty and I don’t see anything wrong with people who want to put their own money into the club,” the lady who requested anonymity said. To her, those opposing Augmentin — also called Jotene — live in past glory and feel they own the club.

However, a supporter going by the name Radio Trottoir disagrees. He thunders: “Some Kogalo club officials are supporting the Augmentin project because they think it will absolve them of the duty to source for funds to pay player salaries and bonuses.”

Thomas Owuory, who declares he has supported Gor Mahia since 1978, says it is the duty of the fans to rally to support it, adding the practice is global. He cites Club Africain where members recently raised $450,000.

Looking at the arguments being presented, on my part I have nothing against the Augmentin group. After all it is their money they are using.

The concept of free will should prevail here — if you do not want anything to do with Augmentin then don’t contribute anything because from what I have seen, no one is forced to part with their hard earned cash.