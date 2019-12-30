By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

There are individuals and corporates willing to invest money in AFC Leopards, but the club ecosystem doesn’t make it easy.

Current and past officials of the club have not acquainted themselves with how modern football is managed so as to attract sponsors.

One of the richest men in Mexico, who ranks among the 20 wealthiest in the world, wanted to put his money in AFC Leopards in 2018. However, when he asked for specific documents the club was unable to provide them. They are not there and they have never been there.

Most successful clubs in the world including Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Chelsea among others have made these documents the DNA of their club system. Sponsors fall over themselves to put their money in such clubs because their structures are clear.

In Europe and in the US, even village amateurs clubs have the required documents available online.

The Mexican deal was sourced by a former African Union official (name withheld) and a local journalist when they met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

While replying AFC Leopards in a letter dated July 1, 2018, the Mexican tycoon said, kindly note that on May 21, 2018, we received your recommendation from the African Union official. We have done due diligence and require a number of things.

“We received your proposal in line with our 2017/2020 African Penetration Strategy. We are willing to use sports as the main entry into Africa affairs. Our budget has allowed up to 950,000USD (Sh100 million) per year for the club in Kenya for three years before July 2018.

“We would like you to send us your partnership policy framework and strategy plan within two days, that is before July 3, 2018. We would like to have a clear development plan for the club for 15 years. Kindly share with us your previous sponsors (if any).”

This wasn’t provided. As we prepare to usher in the year 2020, I join other Ingwe diehards in sending warm greetings to the AFC Leopards fraternity. Special thanks to the stakeholders who came through when the club was on the verge of relegation earlier this year.

The rescue team and the club’s branches deserve a pat on the back. This year has been one of the toughest for our beloved club. Ingwe endured all sorts of disappointment and humiliation.

I urge our fans to continue supporting the players who have performed fairly well despite not being paid since August.