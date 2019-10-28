By PHILIP ONYANGO

The season started quite well for Kenyan football, for the first in many years, two home teams have made it to the second round of the Caf Confederations Cup.

Of particular interest is Bandari, who made history by becoming the first Coastal side to make it to this level of competition in the tournament.

Despite the promise of good tidings that come with the fete, some nagging issues stemming from Football Kenya Federation, which may water down a great beginning, still linger.

Kenya’s representatives in the continental tournaments Bandari and Gor Mahia need to play competitive build up matches to keep them fit for their assignments. They have crucial matches, and their opponents Club Horoya and Motema Pembe are no pushovers.

In the Kenyan Premier League, the number of walkovers as a result of a financial crisis is worrying. Bandari’s game against Chemelil Sugar was called off as a result of Awasi's side failure to honour the game in Mombasa.

Many audit queries still linger at FKF touching on the OB van deal and preparation of Harambee Stars for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon).

It's pretty obvious that FKF needs to put its house in order to avoid damaging the reputation of the Kenyan league, which will in turn end up hurting clubs.

Secondly, hard lessons have been learned from the manner in which we handled the SuperSport. That happens to be the genesis of our problems. It's very simple get SuperSport back and all the corporates will come trooping with sponsorships.

No sponsor can put their money in a league that has no publicity. Safaricom, for instance, spends Sh400 million yearly on “Chapa Dimba” but the company is unwilling to sponsor the KPL for one simple reason - lack of a reliable media partner.

Now that Bandari has set the bar high in the Coastal region, it's high time we also asked our FKF branch bosses pertinent questions.

What are you doing to ensure that Bandari gets the much-needed support it deserves? And do we have plans to make sure Coast football returns to its past glory after going to the dogs sometimes back?