What a sight it was to behold; what excitement and nostalgia to see AFC Leopards legends mingle and perambulate together.

The day was April 4 at Ciandes Barbeque & Grill on Ngong Road. The Ingwe legends had been invited by one of the club branches for a donation of food to cushion them against the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was graced by former club chairman Alex Ole Magelo who hailed the legends for all the sacrifice they had made for the club.

The newly established Ingwe Yamatere branch was very much in attendance. The objectives of the branch is to do things differently by playing a key role in transforming Kenya’s oldest, most supported and most successful club from its current state of an average, self-centred nonresponsive club to a socially responsible one that cares and relishes its rich history.

Thus they came up with the “Dare2Share” programme with the day’s focus on April 4 being the handing over of food items to the most vulnerable and deserving legends who brought glory to our beloved club.

Ingwe Yamatere branch is a link to Leopards’ true legends, who won countless major trophies nationally, regionally and continentally, and made the club a household name in the world.

Ingwe Yamatere wants these legends to know the club still appreciates them and the current players to know what it means to play for such a great club.

The branch wants all to know that the club is what it is because of the achievements realised by the now ageing and sometimes helpless legends in their fifties to sixties. As a matter of fact, their achievements have never been equalled to date.

Richard Ekhalie, who was co-ordinating the programme, said their hope in “Daring2Share” is to mobilise more resources in future and make such social responsibility engagements a quarterly function with the view to widening the net of beneficiaries.

For starters, and due to the short notice, inspired by the coronavirus pandemic that has heavily hit the economy, the programme identified 20 legends through their leader and respected former Harambee Stars sweeper Josephat “Controller” Murila.

Their identification was based on profile, vulnerability and need basis. As the net is expanded, other deserving legends will be roped in.

Among the legends who graced the function were Aggrey Lukoye, Nahashon Bushuru, John “Shotto” Lukoye, Mike Amwayi, George Sunguti, Justus Muhati and Washington Khamati.