By TOM OSANJO

Happy New Year to you all.

We give thanks to the Almighty God for seeing us through 2019, and we are now in 2020, a year with so much promise.

We started the year well on Saturday beating the light weighted Wazito FC.

I hope this year, the loud-mouthed Wazito president Ricardo Badouer will concentrate on building the team rather than making noise on social media.

On to serious matters on K’Ogalo, we are looking forward to another year of dominance in the local scene.

Last year was not very pleasant. We lost our shirt sponsorship after the exit of SportPesa, but we remain hopeful that we will be able to attract a new sponsor soon.

The exit of SportPesa has seriously affected the club.

The players and technical bench have gone months without pay but we appreciate they have not allowed this to affect their performance on the ground.

It is clear testimony that the players are committed to the club.

The challenge is now on the club management to source for partnerships this year so that the players will be comfortable and concentrate on their main task which is playing and winning.

Beef up the squad

The transfer window is open and I know with the currently situation we may lose some players.

But I remain confident the club management has already talked to the players to remain patient as they source for a sponsor.

That being the case, we also need to beef up the squad.

It has been evident we need a stronger squad this season going by our performance, especially on in the continental scene.

The technical bench, led by coach Steve Polack, has already identified the well areas and made their submissions to the club management.

The onus is now on the management to bring the new players on board as we chart our path for this year. We remain on top of the Kenyan Premier League (we are used to being there) but it is on the continental front that we must focus on.

We did not manage to reach the group stage of the Caf Champions League last year because of our frailties in the squad.

If we can manage to sort out of financial situation, I am confident we can go beyond the group stages this year.