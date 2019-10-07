By PHILIP ONYANGO

Ugandan import William Wadri and goalkeeper Michael Wanyika left Tunisia as heroes after literally helping Bandari Football Club go past their hosts into the second round of the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend.

Wadri scored the lone goal that helped Bandari survive on an away goal decision while Wanyika, whom Bandari traded from Kakamega Homeboyz as a replacement for Farouk Shikalo, who joined Yanga Africans of Tanzania at the end of last season, saved a 60th minute penalty.

The home side was leading 2-0 after Ricardo Alves Perreira’s quick fire brace in the fifth and 22nd minutes.

As a result, Bandari sailed through to the next round which sets the stage for high octane clashes with some of the continent’s bigwigs.

Remarkable achievement

This in itself a historic feat since no Coast team has ever gone past the first round in this championship.

This is quite a remarkable achievement.

As we anxiously wait to know our playoffs opponents when the draws are done in Cairo this Wednesday, I want to praise Bandari’s board of management. They have shown professionalism in the team’s preparations for the continental assignments.

This made it possible for the team to excel.

Bernard Osero, Bandari’s board vice chairman, says their priority was a player-first approach.

Corporate social investments

“We have a very committed board, our priority is the player and nothing else. That is the reason we send an advance party to look for the team’s accommodation, transport logistics and food among other basics whenever we travel to foreign country”, Osero said.

Osero, who is also the KPA head of Corporate Affairs, said KPA has a very strong policy on corporate social investments part of which is to promote talent through professional football.

“Our focus is to make sure we have a strong relationship with the community. We are doing well on the business level and we want this reflected in other undertakings.

“As the business grows, it should be reflected in our relationship with the society,” Osero said.

Recent acquisitions

With the play-offs looming and a possibility of qualifying for the group stages, Bandari now have perfect opportunity to showcase the squad which has rich talent.

Recent acquisitions are ready to do duty for the Dockers at continental level, the likes of Justine Ndikumana, Cliff Kasuti, Mohammed Katana Agege, Sosthenes Idah, Patrick Lugendi, Alex Luganzi, Danson Namasaka. Defender Bernard Odhiambo is also expected to return from injury.

Bandari will be parading a star-studded squad that is ready to conquer the continent.