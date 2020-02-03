By MOSES OJUANG'

The past 2019 was a bad year for Kenyan football. And the New Year, 2020, appears to be even worse. The same old story of cash-strapped teams in the Kenyan Premier League has become boring to our readers.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) is expected to hold its elections by the end of next month. This has been confirmed by the world governing body Fifa. Football managers were invited to Fifa headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, for a meeting to resolve the impasse.

The issue of elections became deadlocked simply because the incumbent KFK officials were playing hard ball. Some aspirants have accused the current officers of failing to provide a level playing field for all competitors.

It is a stalemate manufactured Kenyan style. It was expected from the word go. In our Kenya culture, elections usually take an ugly turn.

Perhaps, we should just elect people to office, and forget about them, until their demise! When the Lord takes an office bearer away, we should sigh with relief and then start all over again.

It is not lost on us that in Kenya, people work feverishly to take advantage of the weaknesses in the system to remain in the offices they occupy. I strongly feel that the driving force to seek an elected position in Kenya is purely hunger for employment and not the desire to serve.

There is no shame in this country. Anybody who feels hot on the face from feeling ashamed is not a native of this land. They are often viewed as old fashioned.

Incumbents often have a penchant of hanging on, no matter for how long, it never matters whether or not they are useful in the position.

The ones “wishing to bring change” go to great lengths to fulfil their ambitions. When they finally get the position, they become complacent, they sit back and do nothing!

We are at crossroads. I’m left wondering how fruitful football managers’ trip to Zurich would have been had it materialised. We have been down this path far too many times.

We can’t even organise our affairs to an extent that people have to go to Zurich to find remedies for Kenyan problems!

We’ve reliably learned that the Ministry of Sports has stood its ground to save Kenya from shame. A meeting was held to resolve the polls problem. We don’t know the exact deliberations but we suppose they reached an agreement prompting Fifa to cancel the trip.

It is a shame. We are still operating in ways of days gone by. We need to style up. These are indeed hard times for Kenyan football. Our hope is that we can hold elections in a proper and honest manner.

Football is the most popular sport in our nation, and as soon as it becomes organised, then there is hope of saving other sports such as darts.