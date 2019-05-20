By MOSES OJUANG'

More by this Author

Last Tuesday, monsieur Sebastien Migne announced the Harambee Stars provisional squad for 2019 Afcon tournament to be held in Egypt.

It was some 30-man strong squad. Migne is the coach of Harambee Stars and as such the buck stops with him. It is his duty to name those he sees fit to take part in the Afcon tournament.

He will whittle down the numbers and finally take 23 players to the tourney.

Of course he has his plans and style of play and those he selects must have caught his eye and are fitting into his system of play.

We need not tell him what to do as a coach since we saw fit that he be the coach after a rigorous interview. We pay him just to do that for us.

Now our readers may be wondering why we take this time and space in this paper to remind them of what is obvious.

The reason why we do this is because since the squad was named Kenyans have suddenly metamorphosed into better coaches than Monsieur Migne.

They somehow know better and are even in the mainstream media criticising the selection.

They have better players in mind that were dropped by the manager.

Some have even gone ahead and interviewed former Harambee Stars players to try and pressurise the coach into calling some of their favourite players to camp.

The former players are given leading questions and their answers are well known in advance!

This campaign must stop forthwith and those involved in it hold their guns. They are not the coaches and their main job should be to see just what Migne is capable of doing with the lads he has selected.

The erstwhile campaigners for Jesse Were have not given us any assurance that if he is selected we are sure to perform much better and even lift the continental trophy.

If the team performs badly, we are sure that the name of this boy will crop up again as the reason why we lost.

We can even write their articles for them in advance and save them the ire and time they shall be wasting.

We are not against Were at all and we know his talents very well what we do not know is monsieur Migne’s philosophy or system and whether this lad fits in with it.

If we perform poorly, fingers shall only be pointed at the coach and not at the campaigners.

In the 2004 edition of Afcon, the coach was Jacob “Ghost” Mulee and nobody complained much when he took Japheth Waweru to Tunisia.

When we failed to qualify for the next round, his neck became the main issue even though there were other glaring anomalies.