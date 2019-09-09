By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

With the arrival of striker Mark Makwatta and other f quality players a few hours to the transfer deadline, Ingwe is now ready to challenge for top honours this season.

I take this opportunity to thank our technical bench and the team management led by Dan Shikanda for comprehensively beefing up our squad to put fear into those noisy K’Ogalo fellahs.

Ingwe may not be the strongest team in the league at the moment, but with the current material at the Den, we can surely rise to the pinnacle of Kenyan club football, as was our tradition.

As we continue stretching out the begging bowls, it is now up to the fans to play their role by attending matches in large numbers to boost our gate collections.

Back to the squad, I can also term the arrival of Kevin Kimani from Mathare United as a big boost to the squad.

Makwatta and other new arrivals have been given contracts of different lengths but fans must remember that if these players are properly taken care of, they won’t disappoint.

The former Ulinzi Stars striker together with young Clyde Senaji from Tusker and left back Washington Munene from Wazito have each agreed a two-year deal.

Leopards have also completed the re-signing of speedy international Paul Were for one season after his plans to return to Europe failed to materialise.

Defender Robert Ayala Mudenyi who was roped in from Sony Sugar partnered well with Soter Kayumba in the central defence against Kakamega Homeboyz on September 1, though we lost to that team for the fourth time!

Collins Shivachi, roped in from Tusker played his role in the right full-back position, but Isaac Kipyegon was still struggling to make an impact this season.

The powerful defender has been a long term target for Ingwe and his addition to the club will strengthen the backline. Defence was Leopards’ man undoing last season. Hansel Ochieng’ and Austin Ochieng, who were introduced in the second half too proved their worth to the cheering fans that thronged Bukhungu Stadium.

As things stand, no defence can stop the striking force comprising Were, Makwatta and Malian striker Ismail Diarra who brings a wealth of experience to the club having turned out for Tanzania Azam, Al Ismaily and Daring Club Motema Pembe of DRC, and Vincent Abamahoro from Kiyyovu Sports of Rwanda.

We expect the arrival of Burundian international Tresor Ndikumana to stabilise our midfield that will also have the evergreen Whyvonne Isuza. Ugandan Benjamin Ochan from Kabwe Warriors who filled the void left by Rwandan Eric Ndayishimiye, will be our first choice goalkeeper.

We are happy to have convinced Isuza to continue playing for us because he is an outstanding player with good quality which we need to compete well in the league this season.

The 32-year midfielder is a senior payer and he will definitely be one of the leaders in our dressing room. Retaining a player of that calibre will indeed be useful to the team.

Leopards must aim to not only finish in the top half of the table this season but in fact make a podium appearance.

This is the only way that the club will win back the horde of fans who only come out when times are good. Meanwhile, let the diehards keep coming to the stadium.