By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

As we continue looking for solutions to enable our club to meet its financial obligations, transparency and accountability of cash collected in harambees and gate collections is required.

I graced the club's fund-raiser on October 31 early and recorded the money collected. But the actual sum realised remains a mystery. Nobody knows how much of that money has been spent.

With the economic pressure piling on every family in Kenya today, lack of accountability is certain to erode the trust between the supporters and the club management. It is the same thing that has happened over years where monies received by club officials from well-wishers have not been fully accounted for.

The absence of transparency and accountability is phenomenal. It is akin to throwing money into the ocean. For how long shall we keep doubting our club officials? This cash is supposed to help the players, coaches and other officials of the technical bench.

As per my records, the amount collected at the Crowne Plaza Harambee was Sh4 million and not Sh2.7 million. My fellow colleagues who reported that Sh2.7 million was collected got it wrong.

They either arrived late and relied on figures they were given by some club officials or they have their own reasons that we do not know about.

We want to have authority against possible misuse of powers. In the absence of sponsors, fans play an important role. How should the proceeds be used? We must never overlook the likely social consequences of such failure.

Transparency and accountability are, therefore, critical for ensuring that resources are used for the benefit of the team, and must always be published on club’s official internet site.

Once again, let me thank all of you for your contributions. Chairman Dan Shikanda and his team have put together an excellent programme and we look forward to a very successful 2019/20 season.

Central Organisation of Trade Union (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli who contributed Sh1 million pledged to help the club secure a sponsor after SportPesa withdrew in September following a rise in tax on betting stakes.

Other donations were received from Deputy President William Ruto, who also sent Sh1 million, and the Director of Immigration gave Sh200,000.

Other contributions came from ODM leader Raila Odinga, Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalwa, Westlands MP Timothy Wanyonyi who gave Sh100,000 each. Wamalwa’s PA, Joseph Kubende also confirmed that the CS, through his friends, has also bought the club a new bus awaiting branding.

Some Sh338,000 was received from the organising committee led by club chairman Shikanda, while branches raised more than Sh500,000, Sports Minister Amina Mohamed sent Sh30,000.

Nominated MP, Godfrey Osotsi, Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala and Saboti MP Caleb Amisi pledged to send Sh50,000 each, while Ingwe legends led by JJ Masiga brought 98,000.