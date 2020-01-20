By TOM OSANJO

Umbro, welcome to the home of champions.

You have made the best choice to partner with Gor Mahia and you will never regret.

The past week, the K’Ogalo nation was treated to the best news that the club had signed a three-year deal with the universally recognised sportswear company Umbro.

Now, this is the kind of news that makes me wish all the K’Ogalo fans Happy New Year one more time because this is going to be a great year.

The deal will see Umbro supply K’Ogalo’s squad with high-performance competition, training and off the field apparel. The technical and management staff will be supplied with branded apparel, equipment and luggage.

Gor Mahia products will also be available for fans to purchase. Umbro replaces Italian kit manufacturer Macron who have been supplying shirts to the club since August 2018.

The Macron contract was terminated on mutual consent. I believed chairman Ambrose Rachier when he said this is a sign of things to come.

We have suffered as a club since Sportpesa was elbowed out of the Kenyan market making them exit our shirt. We have seen players go without salaries for months.

This is what Rachier said when the Umbro deal was signed: "Gor Mahia are about to open a new chapter in the quest to begin dining with elite clubs of African football at the continental table.

We are glad and excited that Umbro has agreed to partner with the club towards opening this new chapter.

We guarantee to you (Umbro) that we will never let you down, we are the mighty K’Ogalo. We share the same values and we would like to grow the brands together."

David Ricketts, Umbro South Africa Chief Executive Officer, said: “ We are delighted that Gor Mahia will be wearing the famous double diamond. They are a club with history and tradition looking to build towards the future, which goes hand in hand with our brand values.

We look forward to partnering with Gor Mahia as they open the next chapter,” he said

Now, our biggest challenge is to fight of the cartels that have in the past sold fake jerseys. If we are to keep Umbro as our partners, we must get rid of those selling fake jerseys.

This is a great opportunity for the club to benefit from the sale of merchandise. We have tried but failed in the past because of the cartels, some of whom are in the very office that we elected.

Umbro should now look at how it can work well with the club management to see how Gor Mahia can benefit from merchandise sale.