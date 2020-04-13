By JOSEPH MBOYA

Happy Easter football lovers and Gor Mahia fans.

This would have been a great week for K’Ogalo followers as we had projected to be crowned the league champions but unfortunately, because of the Covid-19, we have now gone a whole month without football.

It must be very boring for everyone.

However, trust human beings to light up dull moments and for that my man of the moment is none other than the gentleman going by the name of Ricardo Badoer, the boss of Kenyan Premier League newcomers Wazito FC.

I am yet to establish whether his comment was made in jest or was a serious proposal but last week, Badouer was quoted making a daring plea to the Football Kenya Federation and the KPL to allow his team represent Kenya in the Caf Champions League next season.

I admired the man’s sense of humour which lit up my face in a world where tales of misery and suffering visited upon us by the virus have become the order of the day.

Advertisement

On a more serious note, I believe Badouer has every right to dream of representing the country in any tournament they want to but to do so, they have to work hard for it.

It is easy actually — just win all your local matches, finish the league in the top position and the good folks over at FKF headquarters will have no qualms sending you to Casablanca or Cape Town and any other city in between to fly the Kenyan flag representing us in a continental tournament.

As it is, the man’s greatest achievement we have so far noted is in buying the players a tourist class bus.

Nothing more and if anything I have seen cases where the man has taken to Twitter calling his players and technical bench all manner of names, haranguing them for below par performance.

Well, he who pays the piper calls the tune, so they say and Badouer has the right to demand his pound of flesh from his charges. I for one think that at times he goes overboard but if the targets of his barbs are not complaining who am I to raise the matter?

Facts on the ground show that Wazito are lying at position 13 on the league table with 20 points, 34 behind Gor Mahia and have only won four matches.

How on earth such a team can expect to take on continental giants like Al Ahly, Mamelodi Sundowns and TP Mazembe baffles me, but then again we live in the age of miracle workers both genuine and fake.