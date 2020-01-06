By JOHN ASHIHUNDU

During my holiday break, I spent most of the time watching football in Western Kenya, and, once again, came across many talented young players who are ripe to play for AFC Leopards.

Many players in this region itch for an opportunity to prove their value, but haven’t been exposed.

Any one doubting the credibility of these annual off-season tournaments needs to only look at the long list of players they have produced since the 1980s.

Leopards must revive their relationship with local coaches at the grassroots, the likes of Hamisi Shivachi, Washington Muhanji, Fred Lugalia, Fred Serenge and Fanuel Wakhanu who can scout for good players to help Ingwe end its long misery.

Those old enough will remember Kakamega High School and the defunct Ministry of Works (MoW) FC products of the 1980s who made Ingwe popular here and abroad.

Patrick Shilasi, Pius Masinza, Peter Lichungu, Peter Ouma, Mike Amwayi, Peter Zimbo Owade, Wycliffe Anyangu, Erustus Nandwa, Rigenald Asibwa, Mike Obonyo, Dennis Munyiendo and Santos Muhindi, just to mention but a few of the tournament’s most successful superstars, established their subline skills at the youth level.

Three times in a row

These talented stars passed through the hands of the late Chris Makokha, who coached both MoW and the school team that produced players who helped Leopards win East and Central Africa Club Championship title three times in a row (1982-1984).

During the off-season tournaments held in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia and Vihiga, I hardly saw any Ingwe scouts spotting talent.

The Cleo Malala Super Cup, Anyole Super Cup — organised by Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba — Waziri Antony Walela Cup, Farouk Machanje Cup, Sammy Limisi Cup, Sir Charles Oppong Bushere Cup, Victor Wanyama Foundation Cup, among others, all had very good players.

Days are gone when AFC Leopards signed players from schools in Western Kenya. Some Leopards branch members, claiming to be acting on behalf of the team, have been watching various tournaments but have not recruited any players.

In Kakamega, football has assumed an almost religion status after the county produced the best Harambee Starlets players including Cynthia Shilwatso and Jentrix Shikangwa who led Kenya to lift last year’s Cecafa Women’s Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda.

AFC Leopards’ leadership must only sign imports from big teams that have a proven track record of delivery.